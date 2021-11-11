Deals: MagSafe Duo Charger Drops to Record Low Price of $89.99 ($39 Off)
At DailySteals today, you can get Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger for $89.99, down from $129.00 by using the code SBDSMSFE at the checkout screen. This is a brand new model of the MagSafe Duo, and DailySteals offers free shipping to shoppers in the United States.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with DailySteals. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Overall, this sale marks the lowest price that we've ever tracked on the MagSafe Duo. The previous best price was around $99.99 earlier this year. This accessory offers wireless charging for both the iPhone and the Apple Watch.
Remember that you'll need to enter the promo code SBDSMSFE to see this sale. Once you add the MagSafe Duo to your cart, click "checkout now" to get to the checkout screen. There you'll see a box for coupon/gift certificates and you can enter the code to get the record low price.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
