Bloomberg: Apple's Potentially Biggest Sales Quarter in History Threatened by Device Shortages

by

Apple device shortages threaten to undercut what could otherwise be a record-setting holiday season for the company, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

macbook airpods iphone
Not long after Apple's iPhone 13 launch in September, shipping estimates for all models began slipping by several weeks. This trend was replicated for the iPad mini, ninth-generation iPad, Apple Watch Series 7, and most recently, Apple's new MacBook Pro models, all of which now show delivery times running into November or December. Even Apple's much-derided $19 polishing cloth is sold out until late next month.

Shipping delays for new Apple products aren't a new phenomenon, but several relatively older Apple products have been experiencing delayed shipping times since the first half of September, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, M1 Mac models, the 24-inch iMac, and across the Apple Watch lineup.

However, in a year when Apple should be seeing one of its largest product upgrade cycles ever, suppliers simply can't keep up with the pent-up demand.

The iPhone -- Apple’s flagship product, accounting for about half of its sales -- is the highest-profile case of shortages. One month after going on sale, the iPhone 13 Pro is hard to find in every color, configuration and size. That's not usually the case, according to Apple store employees, some of whom say they're increasingly dealing with frustrated customers.

The report highlights certain components that Apple has found particularly hard to get, including chips from Broadcom and Texas Instruments. During the company's third-quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook warned that the chip shortage that has plagued the industry for the last few months would impact iPhone shipments this year.

While Cook was likely referencing constraints with the upcoming ‌iPhone 13‌, the shortage appears to have crept into other product lines. Apple still has time to correct the supply-demand imbalance before the end of December, but Gurman's report suggests the delays in shipping older products are a "troubling sign."

On the positive side, Apple products like AirPods, the HomePod mini, AirTags, and the Apple TV remain available for near-immediate shipment, which Gurman describes as "stocking fillers" for those on the lookout for anything Apple-related to gift to someone this holiday season.

xxray Avatar
xxray
54 minutes ago at 05:37 am
What a problem to have. “Oh no, we might not make a new sales record!”
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
japanime Avatar
japanime
43 minutes ago at 05:47 am
If [USER=823227]@TheYayAreaLiving[/USER] could just stop ordering so many, there would be enough for everyone. ;)
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fuchsdh Avatar
fuchsdh
33 minutes ago at 05:58 am

What a problem to have. “Oh no, we might not make a new sales record!”
Yep.

Apple will just have to content itself with another immensely-profitable-yet-not-record-quarter. For shame! :rolleyes:
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bug-Creator Avatar
Bug-Creator
1 hour ago at 05:22 am

Could it really be that "we the people" actually want something new from apple? Instead of constant refreshes.
Obviously not, hence the supply (vs demand) issues.


*DOH*
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Natrium Avatar
Natrium
1 hour ago at 05:25 am
Delayed shipping doesn’t necessarily mean less sales. I can imagine lots of people that have been waiting for the new MBPs don’t mind waiting a bit longer to get their hands on them.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
