All iPhone 13 Pro Models Facing Up to One-Month Delay in Shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom
All possible configurations of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently showing a 3 to 4-week, even up to a month delay in shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with in-store stock varying in availability.
At the time of writing, in the United States, every possible configuration of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, regardless of color or storage, shows a 3 to 4 week wait time for shipments, with in-store stock varying across the country. In the United Kingdom and Canada, the situation seems direr, with all configurations showing up with up to a one-month delay, also with in-store stock varying. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini seem less affected, with expected shipment delays and availability across all stores.
Apple's CEO Tim Cook warned during the company's last earnings calls that industry-wide shortages could be impacting iPhone production in the coming months, added on top of increased demand for the latest iPhones. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are likely doing well thanks to ProMotion displays and improved camera capabilities.
Early analyst numbers suggested that pre-order demand for the new high-end iPhones was initially off to a strong start. Despite the phones having started shipping to customers one week ago, the supply continues to be dry.
Apple's suppliers are reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's high demand for the new iPhones amid the global health crisis and new energy regulation in China. Apple's supply chain will continue to be more strained in the coming months thanks to new MacBook Pros and the imminent launch of the Apple Watch Series 7.
Top Stories
Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more.
The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes as the...
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The storage option is not cheap, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage priced at $1,599 in the United States, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.
Four storage capacities are available for the iPhone 13 Pro...
With the launch of the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro.
The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399: iPhone SE - $399 iPhon...
Apple today published a seven minute video positioned as a tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, with the walkthrough coinciding with the pre-orders that are now live.
Filmed at the Tower Theater Apple Store in Los Angeles, the tour highlights the four available sizes, camera technology like Cinematic Mode and improved low-light performance, the Ceramic Shield display and IP68 water resistance,...
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones.
For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Apple's embargo on reviews of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max has now lifted ahead of the devices launching on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's latest smartphones. In addition to our detailed review roundups, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new devices. The key new features of the devices...
Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States.
"You're... early," reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m....
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all four devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 30 other countries and ...
The upcoming iPhone 13 models will feature a large number of significant rear camera hardware upgrades, recent reports have revealed.
All of the iPhone 13 models, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to offer sensor-shift stabilization on their Wide cameras to reduce camera shake, bringing over the...
With the imminent launch of brand new iPhone models, cellular carriers are already beginning to share various offers that should help save you money when buying the iPhone 13.
AT&T
Starting with AT&T, new and existing AT&T customers will have the opportunity to get a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini at no cost, with an eligible trade in and on an unlimited cellular plan.
Under this...
Top Rated Comments
On the flip side, the chip shortage is real and impacting everyone including Apple, so that could be a driver this year.
The delay is to give Apple time to send enough phones back to production to fix or replace the displays. If you have a G serial number, the screen is generally a fixed one. If you have a J serial number, it’s likely an original version of the LPTO display.