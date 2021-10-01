All iPhone 13 Pro Models Facing Up to One-Month Delay in Shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom

All possible configurations of the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are currently showing a 3 to 4-week, even up to a month delay in shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with in-store stock varying in availability.



At the time of writing, in the United States, every possible configuration of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, regardless of color or storage, shows a 3 to 4 week wait time for shipments, with in-store stock varying across the country. In the United Kingdom and Canada, the situation seems direr, with all configurations showing up with up to a one-month delay, also with in-store stock varying. The iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini seem less affected, with expected shipment delays and availability across all stores.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook warned during the company's last earnings calls that industry-wide shortages could be impacting iPhone production in the coming months, added on top of increased demand for the latest iPhones. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are likely doing well thanks to ProMotion displays and improved camera capabilities.

Early analyst numbers suggested that pre-order demand for the new high-end iPhones was initially off to a strong start. Despite the phones having started shipping to customers one week ago, the supply continues to be dry.

Apple's suppliers are reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's high demand for the new iPhones amid the global health crisis and new energy regulation in China. Apple's supply chain will continue to be more strained in the coming months thanks to new MacBook Pros and the imminent launch of the Apple Watch Series 7.