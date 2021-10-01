All iPhone 13 Pro Models Facing Up to One-Month Delay in Shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom

by

All possible configurations of the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are currently showing a 3 to 4-week, even up to a month delay in shipments in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, with in-store stock varying in availability.

iphone 13 pro max display bleen
At the time of writing, in the United States, every possible configuration of the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, regardless of color or storage, shows a 3 to 4 week wait time for shipments, with in-store stock varying across the country. In the United Kingdom and Canada, the situation seems direr, with all configurations showing up with up to a one-month delay, also with in-store stock varying. The iPhone 13 and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini seem less affected, with expected shipment delays and availability across all stores.

Apple's CEO Tim Cook warned during the company's last earnings calls that industry-wide shortages could be impacting iPhone production in the coming months, added on top of increased demand for the latest iPhones. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max are likely doing well thanks to ProMotion displays and improved camera capabilities.

Early analyst numbers suggested that pre-order demand for the new high-end iPhones was initially off to a strong start. Despite the phones having started shipping to customers one week ago, the supply continues to be dry.

Apple's suppliers are reportedly struggling to keep up with Apple's high demand for the new iPhones amid the global health crisis and new energy regulation in China. Apple's supply chain will continue to be more strained in the coming months thanks to new MacBook Pros and the imminent launch of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Related Roundup: iPhone 13 Pro
Buyer's Guide: iPhone 13 Pro (Buy Now)

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
53 minutes ago at 08:52 am
That sucks! Congratulations to those who were able to order it on pre-order date. It was worth waking up at 05:00AM in the morning ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dwalls90 Avatar
Dwalls90
47 minutes ago at 08:58 am
I think a lot of the delivery dates are smoke and mirrors to create hype. In some instances, I've seen family or friends face delays, but rarely as long or in excess of the quoted delivery times. Often, they ship much sooner.

On the flip side, the chip shortage is real and impacting everyone including Apple, so that could be a driver this year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AmazingTechGeek Avatar
AmazingTechGeek
21 minutes ago at 09:25 am
The real reason is that a certain display manufacturer partner has an issue producing the LPTO Displays still (still an improvement from yield ratio last year). There are too many displays that have a half red tint on the right side or an overly red tint (degrades color accuracy, white balance, and contrast).

The delay is to give Apple time to send enough phones back to production to fix or replace the displays. If you have a G serial number, the screen is generally a fixed one. If you have a J serial number, it’s likely an original version of the LPTO display.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
now i see it Avatar
now i see it
17 minutes ago at 09:29 am
There are SO many good reasons to not even contemplate buying a new iPhone until at least January. This launch day and pre order frenzy every year is for the birds.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
KoolAid-Drink Avatar
KoolAid-Drink
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am

If you can, pick up from an Apple Store.

On Tuesday and Thursday, I saw there were in store pickups available, at my closest Apple Store. Saves having to wait a month if you don't need a BTO iPhone.
BTO iPhone? AFAIK, no iPhone models are built to order (if that’s what you meant).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
If you pay attention to the app the stock updates for instore everyday.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iphone 13 pro colors

Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes as the...
Read Full Article367 comments
iphone 13 pro 1tb

iPhone 13 Pro Available With Up to 1TB of Storage, Pricing Tops Out at Record $1,599

Tuesday September 14, 2021 12:05 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The storage option is not cheap, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage priced at $1,599 in the United States, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. Four storage capacities are available for the iPhone 13 Pro...
Read Full Article128 comments
iphone lineup september

iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Discontinued, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE Still Available

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:37 am PDT by
With the launch of the new iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, Apple has refined its iPhone lineup and has discontinued the iPhone XR and the iPhone 12 Pro. The iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE are still around as lower-cost options, with all models getting a price drop. Apple's full lineup continues to be priced starting at $399: iPhone SE - $399 iPhon...
Read Full Article103 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Shares Guided Video Tour of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro

Friday September 17, 2021 9:27 am PDT by
Apple today published a seven minute video positioned as a tour of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, with the walkthrough coinciding with the pre-orders that are now live. Filmed at the Tower Theater Apple Store in Los Angeles, the tour highlights the four available sizes, camera technology like Cinematic Mode and improved low-light performance, the Ceramic Shield display and IP68 water resistance,...
Read Full Article93 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Feature Gold

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Unboxing Videos Shared Ahead of Friday's Launch

Tuesday September 21, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
Apple's embargo on reviews of the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max has now lifted ahead of the devices launching on Friday, giving the first hands-on looks at the company's latest smartphones. In addition to our detailed review roundups, we have gathered together a number of unboxing videos and reviews of the new devices. The key new features of the devices...
Read Full Article73 comments
apple store down

Apple Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Pre-Orders

Thursday September 16, 2021 9:48 pm PDT by
Apple's online store is down ahead of iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max pre-orders, which are set to begin at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the United States. "You're... early," reads the Apple Store message when attempting to visit the U.S. website. "Pre-order begins at 5:00 a.m. PDT. Enjoy the extra sleep." Apple used to do new device pre-orders at 12:01 a.m....
Read Full Article161 comments
iphone 13 september 24

All iPhone 13 Models Available to Pre-Order This Friday With September 24 Release Date

Tuesday September 14, 2021 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max will all be available to pre-order this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all four devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24. These dates apply to customers in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Japan, the UK, and more than 30 other countries and ...
Read Full Article128 comments
iphone 13 iphone 13 pro cameras

Leaks Reveal Major iPhone 13 Camera Upgrades

Wednesday September 8, 2021 2:19 am PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 13 models will feature a large number of significant rear camera hardware upgrades, recent reports have revealed. All of the iPhone 13 models, including the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, are expected to offer sensor-shift stabilization on their Wide cameras to reduce camera shake, bringing over the...
Read Full Article
Apple iphone13 colors 09142021 big

Cellular Carriers Begin Sharing Deals and Offers Coming to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

Tuesday September 14, 2021 1:07 pm PDT by
With the imminent launch of brand new iPhone models, cellular carriers are already beginning to share various offers that should help save you money when buying the iPhone 13. AT&T Starting with AT&T, new and existing AT&T customers will have the opportunity to get a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini at no cost, with an eligible trade in and on an unlimited cellular plan. Under this...
Read Full Article96 comments