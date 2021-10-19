Deals: Don't Want AirPods 3? Get Apple's Previous-Gen AirPods With Wireless Charging Case for All-Time Low of $129

Following yesterday's reveal of the third generation of AirPods, Amazon today is offering a new all-time low price on the second generation model. You can get the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for $129.00, down from $199.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is particularly notable given the fact that the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging case is being discontinued from the AirPods lineup. Moving forward, Apple will sell the AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129.00 as the entry-level AirPods model.

We track sales for every model of the AirPods in our Best AirPods Deals guide, so be sure to bookmark that page while you shop around for the wireless headphones.