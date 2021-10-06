Everything New in iOS 15.1 Beta 3: ProRes Video and Macro Mode Toggle for iPhone 13 Pro Users

Apple today released the third beta of iOS 15.1 to developers for testing purposes, and the update introduces some new camera features for iPhone 13 Pro users.

ProRes Video

Today's beta adds support for ProRes video capture with the standard iPhone camera app. It can be toggled on by opening up the Settings app and selecting the "Camera" section. From there, tap on "Formats" and toggle on "Apple ProRes."

ProRes capture is limited to 30fps at 1080p on devices with only 128GB of storage, but higher capacity devices can record in 4K. Apple says that a 10-bit HDR ProRes video takes up 1.7GB in HD mode.

Macro Toggle

To take macro shots, the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ models swap over to the Ultra Wide lens when the ‌iPhone‌'s camera gets close to an object, which some people do not like because it can be difficult to get a shot with the camera constantly swapping back and forth.

iOS 15.1 beta 3 adds a toggle to turn off Auto Macro, which will prevent the Camera app from automatically switching to the Ultra Wide camera for macro photos and videos.

The feature can be enabled in the Camera section of the Settings app by scrolling down and toggling off the "Auto Macro" option.

Other Features

Know of other new features not included in this article? Let us know in the comments below.

Kkspire Avatar
Kkspire
40 minutes ago at 12:21 pm



Apple makes it clear and obvious ProRes 4K for 128GB devices is a marketing limitation rather than technical.

ProRes 4K = 6GB/min = 100MB/sec

Even iPhone 7 can write at 350MB/sec. With 128GB, ProRes 4K can store at least 15 minutes of video, but Apple has decided 128GB users shouldn't use this.
I mean, it’s not appropriate. I am real world your phone would max out and be full after just a couple of minutes. If you’re a person who actually uses pro res, or any cinematographer, you would never get a 128 device.
Score: 4 Votes
samlikesmac Avatar
samlikesmac
1 hour ago at 11:54 am
So…they just don’t mention the file size for 4K? Like who cares about 1080p, I would like to know the max size per minute.
Score: 3 Votes
terry64 Avatar
terry64
1 hour ago at 11:59 am
I only hope they solve the notification issues…
Score: 3 Votes
cocoapods Avatar
cocoapods
56 minutes ago at 12:04 pm

So…they just don’t mention the file size for 4K? Like who cares about 1080p, I would like to know the max size per minute.
Quoting MKHBD, a minute of 4K ProPres video takes up about 8 gigabytes of storage.
Score: 3 Votes
DanteHicks79 Avatar
DanteHicks79
55 minutes ago at 12:06 pm

So the macro toggle, how does it work? If you disable auto switch, is there a button on the camera app?
You switch to the UltraWide manually. Right now, the iPhone is doing that automatically.
Score: 3 Votes
Ybersetzer Avatar
Ybersetzer
31 minutes ago at 12:30 pm

Question! What’s the benefit of having Macro-mode on or off?
Apparently the automatic switching can be annoying when you try to frame a shot, are relatively close and all of a sudden the image jumps and your phone decides which lens and sensor it is shooting with. Your framing changes because of the parallax and the changed coverage angle and you have to try frame the and focus the shot again. Rinse and repeat .... So, for serious photographer who want to be in control as much as possible, the toggle is a boon.
Score: 3 Votes
