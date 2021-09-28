Amazon today has the 256GB iPad Air for $649.99, down from $749.00. This sale price is available in Rose Gold, Silver, Sky Blue, and Space Gray, but only Rose Gold is available to ship out today.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This same sale can also be found at Walmart, and that retailer does have all colors in stock today (except Green). The iPad is shipped and sold directly by Walmart, and can arrive as soon as this Saturday.

Amazon also has the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air in stock, but at $539.00, down from $599.00. The best price on this tablet has been $499.99, and that sale was frequent over the summer, so we recommend waiting for a return of that deal.

This version of the iPad Air launched in 2020 with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, the A14 Bionic chip, Touch ID, a 12-megapixel back camera, 7-megapixel front camera, and support for the Apple Pencil 2 and Magic Keyboard.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.