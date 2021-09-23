Apple CEO Tim Cook to Attend Fundraising Dinner Benefiting LGBTQ+ Youth

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith, and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds and his wife recording artist Aja Volkman are set to headline a fundraising dinner on October 13 that will benefit LGBTQ+ youth services non-profit Encircle.



Encircle provides mental health services for LGBTQ+ youth and their families. Back in February, Encircle launched a "$8 Million, 8 Houses" campaign to establish new Encircle locations in Arizona, Idaho, Nevada, and Utah.

Apple donated $1 million to the initiative, along with iPads to promote digital connection, creativity, and education. Thanks to Apple's contribution, Cook was named an honorary co-chair alongside the Smiths, Reynolds, and Volkman, all of whom supported the initiative.

"All LGBTQ+ people should feel safe and supported enough to be open about who they are with their community and themselves," said Cook, at the time of the original donation.

"Encircle is helping to bridge divides and bring people together - sending a powerful message that the greatest thing you can aspire to become is who you truly are. It's my hope that every young person who feels alone or unsupported can find connection and community at this incredible organization."

Encircle has served more than 70,000 individuals and funded thousands of youth therapy sessions to support those facing suicidality, and isolation and depression. The fundraiser that Cook is attending will be raising money for further expansion and new Encircle houses.