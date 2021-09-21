SharePlay Re-Enabled in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 Betas

The new betas of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1 reintroduce SharePlay, the feature that Apple pulled from the iOS 15.0 updates because it was not yet ready to be released.



Testing SharePlay no longer requires the SharePlay Development Profile to get it to work, but those who want to use it on macOS Monterey will still need to use the SharePlay profile and will need to update to the newly released ‌macOS Monterey‌ beta.



SharePlay is a FaceTime feature that's designed to allow users to watch movies and listen to music with their friends and family on ‌FaceTime‌ calls, and it also has a screensharing component.

SharePlay was functional for the early part of iOS 15 testing prior to ‌iOS 15‌'s release, but Apple ended up pulling it because it was buggy and there wasn't time to get it ready for release. Apple said it would be released in a future update.