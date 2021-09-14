Expercom Arrives With First Discounts on New 10.2-Inch iPad and 8.3-Inch iPad Mini

In the wake of announcements for a new iPad mini and new iPad, Expercom has introduced the first cash discounts on these 2021 tablets. Expercom typically is the first Apple reseller to have solid discounts on its latest products, but shoppers should note estimated shipping times can stretch as far as six weeks.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the iPad mini, you can get the 64GB model at $484.00 ($15 off) and the 256GB model at $629.00 ($20 off). Both models are on sale in all colors: Starlight, Space Gray, Purple, and Pink.

The estimated shipping time for the iPad mini from Expercom is three to six weeks. You can also opt for cellular connectivity, and these models are seeing up to $25 off discounts on Expercom.



For the 10.2-inch iPad, you can get the 64GB model at $315.00 ($14 off) and the 256GB model at $450.00 ($29 off). Similar to iPad mini, all colors are on sale at this price, including Silver and Space Gray.

Shipping estimates also stretch from three to six weeks, which will arrive later than Apple's September 24 launch date for the tablets. Additionally, you can get up to $37 off cellular versions of the new iPad on Expercom.



64GB iPad - $315.00, down from $329.00

256GB iPad - $450.00, down from $479.00

We expect all third-party Apple resellers to soon begin listing the 2021 iPad mini and iPad tablets. Pre-orders for the new tablets are live now on Apple.com, and they officially launch on September 24.