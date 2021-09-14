Apple Event Sept 2021: iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and More Announced

Apple's virtual "California Streaming" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, with Apple expected to introduce the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, and perhaps the third-generation AirPods alongside a few other announcements.



As usual, Apple's online store is currently down in advance of the event.

7:08 am: We're just under three hours to go until Apple's event kicks off, and Tim Cook is already teasing things with a photo from "somewhere a little different" showing the distinctive Joshua trees found in desert areas of Southern California.

7:08 am:



Good morning from somewhere a little different this time. We’re California streaming in 3 hours! See you soon. 👀 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/C5V5hiel8F — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 14, 2021

9:32 am: 30 minutes to go! Get your drinks and snacks lined up and settle in to enjoy the show!

9:52 am: Apple's live stream is up and running on its website and in the Apple TV app. Currently showing the event invitation image with birds occasionally flying across the background, then switching to a field of flowers, all with soothing music playing.

9:55 am: For those with hearing difficulties, Apple is also offering an ASL stream.

10:00 am: Here we go!

10:02 am: Starting with an intro music video of "California Soul" filmed in various locations around California.

10:03 am: ‌Tim Cook‌ is on stage. "I love the incredible energy in the opening." "California is a place of big dreams, where we can change the world. We're proud to call California home."

10:04 am: Starting with Apple TV+ discussion. Recapping stats and award nominations, highlighting Ted Lasso. Now looking at some fall premieres.

10:05 am: The Morning Show Season 2, Foundation, Jon Stewart, Invasion, Swagger, Finch, The Shrink Next Door, etc.

10:06 am: Next, we're thrilled to share product announcements, starting with iPad.

10:07 am: Highlighting features, performance, and versatility of ‌iPad‌. At the heart of it is iPadOS. What makes it even more versatile is the over one million apps designed for its large canvas.

10:07 am: We have a great lineup today, and it's about to get even stronger. Starting with the entry-level ‌iPad‌.

10:08 am: Melody Kuna jumping into updates. Now with A13 Bionic chip, up from A12. 20% faster performance in CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine. Up to 3x faster than top-selling Chromebook, 6x faster than top-selling Android tablets.

10:09 am: A13 delivers performance users need, and then some. Upgraded image signal processor yields better photos. Front camera is essential, so we've given it a big upgrade to 12MP ultra wide with 122º field of view with Center Stage.

10:10 am: Center Stage automatically detects people and moves the frame to follow them. Works in FaceTime, Zoom, and other video apps.

10:10 am: True Tone display, adjusts color temperature to match environment. Maintains compatibility with accessories including first-generation Apple Pencil.

10:12 am: Ships with iPadOS 15 and all of its new features. Still starts at just $329, starting at 64GB (twice as much as before). Starts at $299 for schools. Order today, available next week.

10:12 am: Heading back to Tim. Now talking iPad mini. All the power of ‌iPad‌ in its most portable form.

10:13 am: Today we're giving our littlest ‌iPad‌ its biggest upgrade ever. The all-new ‌iPad mini‌.

10:13 am: Katie McDonald with the overview. A complete redesign that puts everything users love about ‌iPad‌ right in the palm of their hand. All-screen design, thin and light. Gorgeous array of new colors: purple, pink, starlight, space gray.

10:14 am: Display is now 8.3 inches with same device footprint. Wide color, antireflective, 500 nits of brightness. Touch ID is in power button just like iPad Air.

10:16 am: Performance is simply remarkable. 40% jump in CPU performance, and 80% leap in GPU. Neural Engine up 2x faster, delivers next-level experiences like real-time translation. Now comes with USB-C port rather than Lightning.

10:17 am: Supports 5G on cellular models with download speeds up to 3.5 Gbps.

10:18 am: Back camera has 12MP sensor with focus pixels and f/1.8 aperture. True Tone flash, enhanced ISP with Smart HDR, records in 4K. Front camera has the 12MP ultra wide with Center Stage.

10:19 am: New speaker system with stereo in landscape. Amazing accessories including new slim Smart Folio covers, second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ that magnetically attaches to the side for transport and charging.

10:20 am: New ‌iPad mini‌ starts at $499. Order today, available next week.

10:21 am: Recapping environmental stats for ‌iPad‌ and ‌iPad mini‌. Every single ‌iPad‌ now has 100% recycled enclosure.

10:22 am: Back to Tim again. Our ‌iPad‌ lineup is the best it's ever been. Next, let's talk Apple Watch.

10:22 am: So inspired the impact we've had on people's lives, and Jeff Williams is here to tell you what's next.

10:23 am: Today, we're adding new features for everyone who rides a bike. Detects when you begin riding and reminds you to start a workout. Fall detection for cycling. Better support for e-bikes with improved workout algorithm.

10:23 am: Introducing the next generation of Apple Watch...bigger and better.

10:24 am: This is the incredible ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌. Takes all of the great features and combines with the largest screen. Almost 20% more screen than previous. Borders are now just 1.7mm, 40% thinner.

10:25 am: Shape has been refined with softer, more rounded corners. Up to 70% brighter when wrist is down to make it easier to check time.

10:26 am: Apps have been optimized for the larger displays. Easier to interact with, show more text on screen, full keyboard with tap or slide, new watch faces specifically for Series 7.

10:27 am: Improved durability. Most crack-resistant front crystal. IP6X certification for dust resistance, and still WR50 water resistant. Same 18-hour battery life, but charges 33% faster. Just 45 minutes from 0 to 80%.

10:28 am: Five new aluminum colors...midnight, starlight, green, blue, red. Also stainless steel and titanium in multiple colors. Nike and Hermes models available. New band colors, and Series 7 compatible with all existing bands.

10:29 am: Series 3 still around at $199, SE at $279, Series 7 at $399.

10:30 am: Available later this fall, no specific dates given.

10:31 am: Recapping ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ and now heading to Jay Blahnik to talk Apple Fitness+.

10:32 am: With ten different workout types, there's something for everyone. Modifications in every workout for all levels. 4K, new content every week so you never get bored. Highlighting lineup of trainers, Time to Walk, etc. Bringing Fitness+ to 15 new countries with workouts in English and subtitles.

10:34 am: Sam Sanchez discussing pilates as a new workout type, followed by Jessica Skye introducing guided meditations. Bakari Williams talking inspiration of winter sports...adding workouts to get ready for snow season. Build your strength for staying on the slopes longer.

10:35 am: Jay back to talk about Fitness+ sharing. Group workouts powered by SharePlay. Your metrics are on your screen, but you'll see when friends move ahead on Burn Bar, etc.

10:36 am: Promo video for Fitness+ and how it welcomes everyone.

10:38 am: Turning things back over to Tim to talk iPhone.

10:39 am: Recapping how much people love ‌iPhone‌. We keep making it better, more powerful, and more fun to use. Thrilled to introduce our next generation of ‌iPhone‌...teaser video incoming!

10:40 am: This is ‌iPhone 13‌. Kaiann Drance to tell you more.

10:41 am: Starting with design. Sleek, flat-edge design that people love, with our exclusive Ceramic Shield. IP68 water resistance. New look for rear camera with lenses arranged diagonally. Five new colors: pink, blue, midnight, starlight, red.

10:41 am: TrueDepth camera has been reengineered, fits into space that's 20% smaller.

10:42 am: Rearchitected inside for new capabilities and a bigger battery. Both 13 and 13 mini have 28% brighter display Super Retina XDR, 1200 nits peak brightness.

10:43 am: Let's talk about the chip. Competition is still playing catchup, and we're extending our lead with A15 Bionic. Hope Giles to talk about A15.

10:43 am: 5nm technology with nearly 15 billion transistors. New 6-core CPU with 2 high-performance, 4 high-efficiency cores.

10:44 am: Fastest CPU in any smartphone, up to 50% faster than leading competition.

10:45 am: Up to 30% faster graphics than leading competition. New 16-core Neural Engine, 15.8 trillion operations per second. Giving example of machine learning tasks that benefit.

10:47 am: Back to Kaiann to talk about the cameras. Powerful cameras, next-generation ISP deliver our most advanced dual-camera system. 1.7-micron sensor and f/1.8 aperture on wide lens.

10:48 am: Ultra wide delivers even better photos with the sensor-shift technology from the iPhone 12 Pro.

10:49 am: Now talking video capabilities such as rack focus in cinematic mode. Showing a video shot in rack mode with rapidly changing depth of focus. Blurs background much like Portrait mode photos.

10:50 am: Holds focus on subject even while moving. Automatically changes focus as people enter the frame and turn away/toward camera.

10:51 am: Cinematic mode shoots in Dolby Vision HDR. A15 grades each frame live while you're recording. Heading back to Kaiann to recap camera capabilities.

10:52 am: Now let's talk about 5G. Millions of users are already experiencing it, and on ‌iPhone 13‌ we've innovated further with custom antennas and radio components to support more bands. Collaborating with more carrier partners and will double to over 200 carriers in 60 countries and regions by the end of the year. Also working with streaming partners to optimize support.

10:53 am: Battery life up next. ‌iPhone 13‌ has a faster chip, faster 5G, brighter display, and more powerful camera, yet it still has better battery life. Most users will get 1.5 hours more battery on ‌iPhone 13‌ mini compared to 12 mini. ‌iPhone 13‌ delivers up to 2.5 hours more than iPhone 12.

10:54 am: Discussing privacy enhancements...on-device Siri, Intelligent Tracking Prevention improvements, Mail Privacy Prevention.

10:55 am: ‌iPhone‌ ecosystem includes MagSafe for charging. For ‌iPhone 13‌, we have leather, silicone, and clear cases in new colors. New ‌MagSafe‌ wallet with Find My support.

10:56 am: ‌iPhone 13‌ mini still starts at $699, ‌iPhone 13‌ at $799. Doubling base storage to 128GB and adding a new 512GB option.

10:57 am: Promo video for ‌iPhone 13‌ highlighting many of the features already discussed...battery life, cameras, 5G, etc.

10:58 am: Tim back on stage. We are so excited for ‌iPhone 13‌, and we're not done yet. Our Pro lineup pushes the limits for users who want the very best ‌iPhone‌. This year, we build on it in a major way. Our most Pro ‌iPhone‌ ever.

10:59 am: This is iPhone 13 Pro. Greg Joswiak giving the overview.

11:01 am: TrueDepth camera is 20% smaller. Rear camera has three new lenses. Front has Ceramic Shield that's tougher than any smartphone glass. IP68 resistance. Reengineered internals, ‌MagSafe‌ support, regular and Max models.

11:01 am: Powered by A15 Bionic...recapping perfomance highlights.

11:02 am: GPU is 5-core compared to 4-core on the regular ‌iPhone 13‌.

11:02 am: Improved display including ProMotion with 10–120Hz refresh rates.

11:03 am: Dynamically adapts frame rate to match speed of user's finger when scrolling. More responsive inputs for apps and games. Bringing in some developers to talk about the benefits of ProMotion.

11:05 am: Now talking about cameras. Our biggest advancement ever. Louis Dudley to give the overview.

11:06 am: New 77mm Telephoto, Ultra Wide, and Wide lenses. Beautiful photos in any setting. Up to 6x optical zoom range. New support for macrophotography for incredible closeups up to 2cm.

11:06 am: All of the cameras support Night mode.

11:08 am: Rebecca Pujols getting into more specifics. Photographic Styles bring your individual preferences into real-time edits. Four default styles to choose from before shooting...rich contrast, vibrant, etc. Then you can customize tone and warmth further. Styles work across scenes and subject types and you don't need to define it each time.

11:11 am: Joz recapping camera benefits and digging more into video. Bringing in director Kathryn Bigelow and cinematographer Greig Fraser to show off video capabilities. Cinematic mode is game changing, can change focus later, which brings it up to the level of professional cameras. We're going to very, very soon see filmmakers make films in a different way. The combination of size and capabilities will change cinema in a very positive way.

11:12 am: Joz says everything in the video was shot on ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌. Macro slo-mo videos, 3x telephoto gets you closer to the action, Cinematic mode gives you a depth field built into the video to change focus and bokeh after the capture.

11:13 am: ProRes video coming later this year. High fidelity with more efficient encoding. Can record up to 4K and 30fps right in the camera app with ProRes.

11:14 am: Our most pro phone ever, so let's talk about battery life. ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ gets more than 1.5 hours longer than ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌. ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max lasts 2.5 hours longer than 12 Pro Max.

11:15 am: ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ still starts at $999, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max at $1099. New 1TB option, so now four size options. Pre-orders start Friday, with launch on September 24.

11:16 am: New lineup will consist of SE, 11, 12, 13, and 13 Pro.

11:18 am: Tim back on stage to recap all of today's announcements: ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad mini‌, ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, Apple Fitness+, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

11:18 am: Thank you for joining us. Stay safe and take care. "California Soul" playing things out over California scenes and credits.

11:19 am: Stay tuned to MacRumors throughout the rest of the day and beyond as we highlight all of today's announcements and other tidbits. Thanks for joining us!