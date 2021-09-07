Apple Labels iPhone 12 As 'Legacy' Device, Lists Four Unreleased iPhones in New MagSafe Charger FCC Filing

Apple has referenced four unreleased iPhones in an updated FCC filing for its MagSafe charger, while at the same time referencing the currently released iPhone 12 lineup as "legacy" iPhones.



The new filing doesn't reveal any details about a possible update to the ‌MagSafe‌ charger; instead, the filing only includes updated testing based on new equipment. In the equipment section of the filing, Apple lists four "New Phone" items while also listing A2176, A2172, A2341, and A2342, which correspond to the iPhone 12 mini, ‌iPhone 12‌, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively, as "legacy" devices.

Earlier in the summer, Apple registered four new iPhone models in the EEC database, providing us with model IDs for the upcoming iPhones. However, today's new filing doesn't include any model numbers for the "New Phone" items, making it difficult to tie a connection between the filing and the EEC entry.

Amongst the features expected for the iPhone 13, Apple is expected to be improving the strength of the MagSafe magnets on the back of the new iPhones. While the filing doesn't confirm that, Apple may have needed to retest the charger as per FCC regulation on the new iPhones, given their stronger ‌MagSafe‌ system than the 2020 lineup.

Apple is widely expected to be holding an all-digital event next week on Tuesday, September 14, where it will announce the ‌iPhone 13‌ as well as the Apple Watch Series 7. Apple may confirm the event as early as Tuesday.