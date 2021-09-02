Apple Pay Promo Offers Up to $30 Off Instacart Deliveries for New Users

Apple today sent out emails advertising its latest Apple Pay promotion, which will see Instacart offering up to $30 off deliveries of $50 or more with the promo code APPLEPAY30.



The $30 discount is limited to new users, and the promo code must be used in the Instacart app or on the web.

Those who are already Instacart users can get $5 off of their next order of $35 or more with the promo code APPLEPAY5. The discounts are available through September 8.