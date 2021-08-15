HBO Max to Completely Overhaul Buggy Apple TV App By End of Year

by

HBO Max will release a completely rebuilt Apple TV app by the end of the year to overcome a variety of issues users have experienced with the current version, according to a new report.

hbomax1
Shortly after Warnermedia removed its HBO Max offering from ‌Apple TV‌ Channels in May, an update to its subsequently released tvOS app essentially broke several features of the service.

In June, HBO Max dropped the native tvOS video player in favor of a custom video player, which introduced issues with fast-forwarding and rewinding video in the app.

Recognizing its mistake, HBO quickly reinstated the native tvOS video player UI. However, problems with playback control remained, while users have continued to report other issues to do with subtitles and audio description.

According to HBO Max execs who spoke to Vulture, these remaining errors should be corrected for all ‌Apple TV‌ users "within days," while subscribers can expect the rollout of a completely new app to match the needs of the current service.

"We're going to replace every single connected TV app in the next four or five months," said an unnamed WarnerMedia exec. Apple TV customers will likely have to wait until the end of the year for the new app to appear, and an overhaul of the mobile and web-based apps is planned for early 2022.

According to the report, the problems started when the company launched a new $10 ad-supported tier and expanded its app to 39 new countries in June. Integrating commercials into what had been an ad-free platform required the introduction of a whole new layer of app coding, and that's when the widely reported bugs were established.

WarnerMedia has also admitted that the current HBO Max app wasn't built from scratch, and has been running on a retrofitted version of the old HBO Go and HBO Now services, which were designed for a very different product. Hence the decision to start afresh with a completely new app, which has been in the works since at least late last year.

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tag: HBO Max
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Related Forum: Apple TV and Home Theater

Top Stories

iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

iPhone 13 Models Said to Launch in September With Larger Batteries, mmWave 5G in Additional Countries, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 7:34 am PDT by
Apple will likely unveil its next-generation iPhones next month, and ahead of time, Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has outlined its expectations for the devices. TrendForce said its latest investigations indicate that some of the notable hardware upgrades for the iPhone 13 models will include a faster and more power efficient 5nm+ chip that will presumably be named the A15 Bionic, support...
Read Full Article100 comments
cook april 2021 event hype

Fall 2021 Apple Event Rumors: iPhones in September, MacBook Pros in Late October, and More

Thursday August 12, 2021 1:04 pm PDT by
This year, Apple has already released several new products, including new iPads, the 24-inch iMac, the new Apple TV, and of course, AirTags. Looking ahead to the next few weeks, the list of 2021 Apple products will grow even longer as Apple prepares to reveal the next iPhones, MacBook Pros, and more. There has been an avalanche of rumors about this year's fall season and what Apple has planned ...
Read Full Article89 comments
flat mbp 14 inch feature yellow

New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch Models Spotted Ahead of Launch

Wednesday August 11, 2021 3:04 am PDT by
New MacBook Pro and Apple Watch models have been spotted in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database ahead of their seemingly imminent launch. The EEC database now lists new Mac and Apple Watch models, all of which have previously unknown model identifiers that indicate they are upcoming devices. The ECC database lists A2442 and A2485 as new Mac machines, which could be the new 14...
Read Full Article
Apple Prefer Lightning Over USB C Feature

EU Law That Could Force the iPhone to Switch to USB-C to Be Presented Next Month

Friday August 13, 2021 5:04 am PDT by
Apple may be forced to remove the Lightning port from the iPhone in favor of USB-C, according to legislation expected be presented by the European Commission next month, Reuters reports. The legislation would establish a common charging port for all mobile phones and other relevant devices in all European Union countries. The move is expected to primarily affect Apple, since many popular...
Read Full Article258 comments
lg 32 inch ultrafine oled

LG's New 32-Inch 4K OLED UltraFine Display for Mac Now Available to Order

Friday August 13, 2021 8:36 am PDT by
LG's first-ever OLED monitor has officially come to market, with the company's new 32-inch UltraFine Display OLED Pro Monitor now available to order through B&H Photo Video. Pricing is set at $3,999 in the United States. Designed for creative professionals, LG says the monitor's 4K OLED panel provides exceptional color accuracy. However, the technology comes at a steep price compared to LG's ...
Read Full Article129 comments
apple park drone june 2018 2

Apple Employees Internally Raising Concerns Over CSAM Detection Plans

Thursday August 12, 2021 11:43 pm PDT by
Apple employees are now joining the choir of individuals raising concerns over Apple's plans to scan iPhone users' photo libraries for CSAM or child sexual abuse material, reportedly speaking out internally about how the technology could be used to scan users' photos for other types of content, according to a report from Reuters. According to Reuters, an unspecified number of Apple employees ...
Read Full Article487 comments
Top Stories 71 Thumbnail

Top Stories: New MacBook Pro Models Enter Mass Production, iOS 15 Beta 5, and More

Saturday August 14, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
While much of the rumor mill remains focused on the imminent debut of the iPhone 13 lineup in just about a month, many Mac fans have been holding out for the redesigned MacBook Pro models. A new report says they've finally entered mass production, so keep your fingers crossed that they're coming soon. Other news this week included rumors about a redesigned MacBook Air coming next year, a...
Read Full Article30 comments
macOS Big Sur Feature Orange

Apple Releases macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday August 11, 2021 10:17 am PDT by
Apple has released a new macOS Big Sur 11.5.2 update, delivering unspecified bug fixes for Mac users running the latest major operating system version. The update comes a little over two weeks after Apple released macOS 11.5.1. The new ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌macOS Big Sur‌‌‌‌‌‌ 11.5.2 update can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System ...
Read Full Article107 comments
weather app icon ios 15

Everything New in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Beta 5

Tuesday August 10, 2021 11:34 am PDT by
Apple today released the fifth betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to developers, introducing additional tweaks to the new operating system that's launching this fall. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we get further into the beta testing process, the changes that are introduced are getting smaller as Apple begins to finalize its design plans for the update. Today's beta...
Read Full Article131 comments
craig wwdc 2021 privacy

Craig Federighi Acknowledges Confusion Around Apple Child Safety Features and Explains New Details About Safeguards

Friday August 13, 2021 6:33 am PDT by
Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, has today defended the company's controversial planned child safety features in a significant interview with The Wall Street Journal, revealing a number of new details about the safeguards built into Apple's system for scanning users' photos libraries for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). Federighi admitted that Apple...
Read Full Article822 comments