HBO Max $9.99 Per Month Ad-Supported Tier Now Available

Earlier this month, WarnerMedia announced the upcoming launch of a new ad-supported tier for HBO Max, which has debuted today. Priced at $9.99 per month, the ad-supported tier is $5 less than the $14.99 monthly cost of the standard HBO Max subscription.



HBO Max is designed to feature the "lightest ad load in the streaming industry" for its ad-supported tier, and it will include access to all HBO Max original programming plus the back catalog of content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and more.

The ad-supported tier does not include access to same-day premiere film releases from Warner Bros., which will require a full $14.99 subscription. Content is also limited to 1080p HD instead of 4K, and the ad-supported tier does not allow shows to be downloaded to watch offline.



In addition to monthly pricing options, the ad-supported tier can be purchased for $99.99 per year, dropping the price to $8.30 per month. The $15 per month tier is priced at $149.99 per year, which equates to $13 per month.

Prospective HBO Max customers who want to subscribe to the ad-supported tier can do so on the HBO Max website.