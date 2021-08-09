Apple Now Selling Refurbished 2020 iPad Pro Models Starting at $609

Apple today began offering refurbished versions of the second-generation 11-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models that were originally released in March 2020.



Pricing starts at $609 for the 11-inch iPad Pro models, which Apple says is a savings of $90. Pricing on the 12.9-inch models starts at $749, a $200 discount.

The 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models preceeded the M1 ‌iPad Pro‌ models and introduced new camera technology with an included LiDAR Scanner for depth-sensing capabilities. These iPads are equipped with the A12Z Bionic Chip, an iterative update to the A12X chip that was used for the 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models.

BREAKING: 2nd generation 11” iPad Pro and 4th generation 12.9” iPad Pro (2020 models) are now available on Apple Refurbished for the first time pic.twitter.com/CoSwz6qzFC — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) August 9, 2021

At the current time, Apple is offering several different colors and capacities, though stock will fluctuate over time. The refurbished 2020 ‌iPad Pro‌ models are being sold alongside older models in the refurbished store.

All of Apple's refurbished iPads are sold with the same one-year warranty that's provided with a brand new device, along with all manuals and accessories. Refurbished devices go through a rigorous testing, repair, repackaging, and cleaning process and are identical to new devices.