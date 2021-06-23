Kuo: 2022 iPhones May Feature Under-Screen Touch ID

Apple may include an under the screen Touch ID sensor for some models of the 2022 iPhones, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In an investor note today obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that Apple plans to have four models in the 2022 iPhone lineup. Kuo had previously stated that the iPhone 13, destined for this year, will be the last iPhone lineup to feature a 5.4-inch “mini” size. Kuo reaffirmed his belief today, stating that the 2022 iPhones will only feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch size, with two models of each size.

The low-end 6.7-inch iPhone may cost less than $900 but could lack certain features such as an under the screen Touch ID sensor to compensate for costs. The current largest 6.7-inch iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, begins at $1,099.

Providing some details about the camera improvements coming to the 2022 iPhones, Kuo says the high-end 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhones will feature an improved wide-angle camera with 48 megapixels.

In the same note, Kuo reiterated that in the first half of next year, Apple is still planning to launch an updated iPhone SE that will be the “cheapest 5G iPhone ever.” The update to the iPhone SE will feature a similar design as the current model, with improved performance.