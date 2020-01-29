In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Kuo: 2021 iPhone With Touch ID Power Button to Feature LCD Display
In a research note with TF International Securities, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo has now revealed that the iPhone will feature an LCD display, further suggesting that it will be a lower-cost model. Last month, Kuo claimed the device will lack Face ID, allowing it to have a nearly edge-to-edge design with a smaller notch.
Kuo said the fingerprint solution will be capacitive and sport a "new design" for an improved user experience, but he did not elaborate.
Last month, Kuo claimed that the so-called "iPhone SE 2 Plus" will feature a 5.5-inch or 6.1-inch display, suggesting that its size will fall somewhere between the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone 11. The device could complement higher-end iPhones with both Face ID and under-display Touch ID in Apple's 2021 lineup.
Man, I'd give my right arm to be ambidextrous.
Instead of on only one side like on the Galaxy S10e Apple should put it on both sides to make it ambidextrous and for stronger MFA with two different fingerprints.
Phones have fingerprint readers on their side already
I can't envision a TouchID sensor on the side of the phone. There's not room for it on the side, unless it's the finger-slide type of sensor.
Also, if it's on the side, it may not be easy to use with either hand, perhaps just with the right hand.
Kuo's report makes no sense, at least for now.
I use FaceID on a 2018 iPad Pro and it works perfectly. It even works in the dark.
I hope this is real. Personally I think face ID is not the best user experience.
Perhaps you need to re-register your face, and try again.
TouchID doesn't work well if your finger is wet.
They can use their PIN in the meantime.
Face ID is not working well in China or Asia now. People wearing mask to prevent coronavirus and need to risk their lives to expose their faces to unlock the phone.
Soon they will be using gloves too, so TouchID will become useless to them until this virus outbreak stops.
I guess you could argue the same inconvenience with people wearing gloves in very cold places. In the case of the people covering their faces maybe they can workaround by using the Passcode. Maybe ideal would be to have both! TouchID and FaceID and have them work together for a more secure and convenient experience.
No they don’t. They need to use their passcode.
