AirPods 3 Rumored to Launch Alongside iPhone 13 at Expected September Event

by

The third-generation AirPods will likely launch at the same event revealing Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, according to a report from DigiTimes, which makes the claim citing sources familiar with the matter.

airpods 3 gizmochina Feature
The report as a whole echoes previous reporting that production of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will kickstart in August, meaning a launch shortly after can be easily expected. DigiTimes states that shipments of certain components needed for the ‌AirPods‌ have already begun in "small volumes" and will be ramped up in the third and fourth quarters of the year.

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will be the first update to the standard ‌AirPods‌ since March of 2019, where it gained wireless charging support, "Hey Siri" support, and improved internals. Compared to the modest update in 2019, the upcoming ‌AirPods‌ are expected to feature an entirely new design that takes inspiration from the higher-end AirPods Pro.

Images claiming to be the upcoming AirPods 3 have shown a design in line with leaks and rumors. The images showcase the ‌AirPods‌ with a shorter stem and functionality for snap-in silicone earpieces. As for the ‌AirPods‌ case, the upcoming case will be wider compared to the previous generation, and more in parity with the ‌AirPods Pro‌ case.

airpods 3 1
Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman recently stated he believes that an Apple event for the upcoming iPhones will occur in September. Due to the global health crisis, Apple last year held an event in October for the iPhone 12, but the company is likely on track to resume back to its September event traditions beginning this fall. Gurman has also stated that the third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will launch later this year.

Apple's ‌AirPods‌ have continued to grow and dominate the wireless earphone market, with the Cupertino tech giant estimated to have shipped nearly 110 million AirPods and Beats headphones in 2020, far exceeding any other maker. With the lack of a headphone shipping in the iPhone box, Apple may want to use its rumored September event to market the ‌AirPods‌ 3 alongside the new iPhones, fueling AirPods success for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022.

The updated ‌AirPods‌ may also prove vital for the ‌AirPods‌ line's future health, as Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to lower production of its current ‌AirPods‌ due to lower-than-expected sales. Despite its dominance in the wireless headphone market, there is growing competition from other makers making similar wireless earbuds but at lower price points.

Further down the line, Apple is also working on the second generation of the ‌AirPods Pro‌, which may feature advanced health tracking and a design similar to the recently launched Beats Studio Buds. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌, however, shouldn't be expected until next year.

Related Roundup: AirPods
Tags: digitimes, AirPods Guide
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: AirPods

Top Rated Comments

Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
18 minutes ago at 12:58 am
wow Digitimes strikes again
whats next? apple watch will be at iphone event too?
Wow...come on..Ditimes stop saying what real leakers are saying...or stop being wrong when you try to be original like ipad mini with miniLED
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
16 minutes ago at 01:00 am
This is going to be an exciting fall. Can’t wait ?

September iPhone event is just going to be amazing.

New iPhone
New Apple Watch
New AirPods 3
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Serban55 Avatar
Serban55
12 minutes ago at 01:04 am

I think they are reporting what the suppliers are telling them.
they dont have accest to suppliers like KUO
if we are taking for granted that Digitimes is right...then this new ipad mini will have mini-Led...and we all know its
hilarious
They were so many times wrong when they ddint copy paste what Mark or Kuo said..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airpods 3 1

Is This What the New AirPods Will Look Like?

Friday April 16, 2021 4:24 am PDT by
Amid continuing signs that third-generation AirPods are in the works, a number of images of the new design have purportedly leaked online. Images recently shared by 52audio claim to reveal the updated design of the third-generation AirPods, perhaps giving us the first clear look at Apple's next-generation wireless earbuds. The images depict AirPods with a shorter stem and a design very...
Read Full Article
airpods 3 5

New AirPods Expected Later This Year as Suppliers Begin Component Shipments

Wednesday June 23, 2021 11:06 am PDT by
At least seven Apple suppliers have reportedly kicked off circuit board-related shipments for upcoming Apple products, and this notably includes third-generation AirPods, which are expected to be released later this year. "Suppliers including Semco, LG Innotek, Kinsus, Unimicron, Nan Ya, Zhen Ding and AT&S have all kicked off their BT substrate shipments for Apple's next-generation products...
Read Full Article51 comments
airpods 3 gizmochina Feature teal

AirPods 3 Mass Production Said to Kick Off in August

Tuesday July 20, 2021 8:40 pm PDT by
Mass production of the third-generation AirPods will kick off in August, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. They will reportedly join a number of other products such as the iPhone 13 lineup and redesigned MacBook Pro models as launches coming before the end of the year. Renderings of rumored third-generation AirPods design Rumored launch dates for the third-generation AirPods have...
Read Full Article49 comments
airpods 3 1

Upcoming AirPods 3 Redesign Shown Off in New Images

Friday March 12, 2021 11:55 am PST by
With the AirPods 3 rumored to be launching as soon as this month, we've been seeing an increasing number of leaks showing off the design of the new earbuds. Renders were shared yesterday, and today, 52audio has published a series of images said to feature the third-generation AirPods. As with prior leaks, the AirPods 3 have an AirPods Pro-like design with a shorter stem and a more rounded...
Read Full Article75 comments
new airpods leaked image 52audios

Alleged Leaked Image Claims to Show Third-Generation AirPods and Case

Sunday February 21, 2021 2:49 am PST by
A new image claims to offer our first real world look at Apple's next-generation AirPods. The image, shared by 52audio, showcases both AirPods and the charging case for what the site claims to be the third iteration of the wireless earbuds. 52audio has in the past shared images claiming to showcase different parts of the third-generation AirPods. Most notably, the site in November shared...
Read Full Article127 comments
airpods pro roundup

Apple Reportedly Lowering AirPods Production Due to Decreasing Sales

Tuesday April 27, 2021 11:28 pm PDT by
Apple is cutting production of its ultra-popular AirPods by around 25% to 30% due to a decrease in sales as a result of increased competition in the wireless earphone industry, according to a new report from Nikkei Asia. According to the report, citing sources familiar with Apple's production plans, the tech giant now plans to produce only roughly 75 to 85 million units of AirPods for the...
Read Full Article173 comments
AirPods3

Gurman: AirPods Pro 2 With Fitness Tracking Coming in 2022, AirPods 3 With 'Pro' Design to Launch Later This Year

Friday May 28, 2021 4:29 am PDT by
Apple is preparing to launch third-generation AirPods this year, and plans to release second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In line with previous leaks and rumors, Gurman explained that Apple is readying third-generation AirPods for launch later this year. The updated earbuds will apparently come with a new case and feature shorter stems, broadly...
Read Full Article64 comments
AirPods Combo Discount Feature Triad

Deals: Get AirPods Pro for $189.99 ($59 Off) and Regular AirPods for $119.99 ($39 Off) in Newest Sales

Monday July 19, 2021 6:16 am PDT by
Amazon is offering up to $59 in savings on Apple's AirPods this week, including the regular model and the AirPods Pro. If you're shopping for the AirPods Pro, you can get these for $189.99 on Amazon, down from $249.00. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. This...
Read Full Article2 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

Kuo: AirPods 3 Mass Production to Start in Q3 2021

Sunday March 14, 2021 11:55 pm PDT by
Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors. If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the AirPods 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the AirPods 3 would launch in the ...
Read Full Article61 comments
AirPods Gen 3 Feature

AirPods 3 Unexpectedly Delayed Despite Leaks

Friday March 19, 2021 3:59 am PDT by
Apple's third-generation AirPods appear to have been unexpectedly delayed, in spite of mounting rumors suggesting that the launch of Apple's updated earphones was imminent. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the third-generation AirPods will not begin mass production until the third quarter of 2021, meaning that the updated wireless earphones would not ship until later in the year....
Read Full Article