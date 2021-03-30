Apple Dominated Audio Device Shipments in 2020 With AirPods and Beats

by

Apple shipped an estimated 108.9 million "smart personal audio" devices, which includes the AirPods and Beats headphones in 2020, according to new data shared today by Canalys.

airpods pro in case
That's up close to 30 percent from the 84 million device shipments in 2019, with Apple holding 25.2 percent market share. Apple dominated the competition, with Samsung, the next closest audio device manufacturer, shipping 38.3 million headphones, including its Harman subsidiaries. Xiaomi, Sony, and others also trailed Apple.

canalys audio shipments 2020
Apple saw strong growth in the fourth quarter of 2020, shipping an estimated 37.3 million wireless earbuds and headphones for 26.5 percent market share. Q4 2020 shipments were up 26.6 percent from the year-ago quarter, with Apple beating all other competitors by a wide margin.

audio shipments canalys q4 2020
As for "wearable band shipments," Apple was the dominant seller in the fourth quarter of 2020, shipping an estimated 14.5 million Apple Watches for 25 percent market share, marking annual growth of 49.2 percent.

apple watch shipments canalys q4 2020
Xiaomi was Apple's next closest competitor during the quarter with 8.7 million devices shipped, followed by Huawei with 6.7 million and Fitbit with 5.5 million.

Though Apple sold the most wearable bands in the fourth quarter of 2020, it was not the dominant 2020 vendor. That title goes to Xiaomi, with 37.7 million units shipped during the year.

Apple shipped an estimated 35.2 million total Apple Watches in 2020, up from 27.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Chinese brand Xiaomi sells a range of highly affordable smart bands that are much more affordable than the Apple Watch, with some priced as low as $30.

apple watch band shipments canalys 2020
All of Canalys' data is estimated data, as Apple does not provide specific data on ‌AirPods‌, Beats, and Apple Watch sales, instead offering total revenue across a number of products.

Apple's Wearables, Home, and Accessories category, which encompasses the Apple Watch and ‌AirPods‌, set a new revenue record in the fourth calendar quarter of 2020, hitting $13 billion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that all three subgroups of the Wearables, Home, and Accessories category set new records, with Apple's wearable business reaching the size of a Fortune 120 company.

Tag: Canalys

Top Rated Comments

m.x Avatar
m.x
1 hour ago at 12:13 pm
This is just insane. They managed to create a very expensive throw-away product and dominate its market in less than 5 years. A rough calculation would be 108,9 million sold pairs of AirPods x $179 = 19,5 billion $, just mind-blowing. And I still remember how everybody was laughing at them first for creating such a "stupid" product which "nobody will buy".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

airtags 30 dollars feature rose

Leaker Reveals Size of Apple's AirTags and Says They'll Cost Around $39

Friday March 26, 2021 4:57 am PDT by
Apple's rumored AirTags item trackers will be slightly larger than a 50 cent coin and around three times the thickness, based on dimensions offered by leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro). According to Weinbach, the AirTags will come in one size measuring 32mm x 32mm x 6mm, which would put the circular devices in the same ballpark diameter-wise as a half dollar piece ...
Read Full Article257 comments
Top Stories 54 Feature

Top Stories: iPhone 13 Front Glass Leak, Rugged Apple Watch, HomePods With Screens?

Saturday March 27, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
With March drawing to a close and no sign yet of an Apple media event, rumors are continuing to dominate the news cycle. This week saw a number of new reports about the iPhone 13, a potential "rugged" Apple Watch model, a HomePod with a screen and camera, and more. The competitive dispute between Apple and Intel also took an interesting turn this week, with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger...
Read Full Article23 comments
iOS 14

Apple Releases iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 to Fix Actively Exploited Security Vulnerability

Friday March 26, 2021 10:01 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2, minor security updates that come close to three weeks after the release of iOS/iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS/iPadOS 14.4 updates. The iOS and iPadOS 14.4.2 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings >...
Read Full Article122 comments
ipad fanned out feature

New Low-Cost iPad and iPad Mini 6 Coming Soon

Friday March 26, 2021 4:06 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release a ninth-generation iPad and sixth-generation iPad mini this year, according to reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. In a recent report that mainly focused on Apple's upcoming high-end iPad Pro models, Gurman explained that the company is planning to refresh the cheapest iPads in the product lineup too:Apple plans to refresh its cheapest iPad aimed at...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg

Apple Watch Can Accurately Assess Frailty, Finds Stanford Study

Saturday March 27, 2021 9:16 am PDT by
The Apple Watch can accurately determine a user's "frailty," according to the findings of a recently-published study from Stanford University (via MyHealthyApple). Frailty can be determined using a six-minute walking test (6MWT), and the metric is a general standard used to evaluate the functional mobility and exercise capacity of a patient. Higher scores indicate "healthier cardiac,...
Read Full Article97 comments
Untitled

iPhone 13 Pro Lineup Rumored to Include Matte Black Option, New Anti-Fingerprint Coating for Stainless Steel Edges, and More

Friday March 26, 2021 3:52 am PDT by
Despite being months away from launch, we've already seen several rumors regarding the 2021 iPhone. Now, as we inch closer to release nonetheless, new rumors point towards some design changes, new colors, and new features to expect. Image Credit: EverythingApplePro According to leaker Max Weinbach (via YouTube channel EverythingApplePro), the iPhone 13 will come with a matte black option...
Read Full Article153 comments
new macbookpro wallpaper screen

Apple Planning to Discontinue High-End 13-inch MacBook Pro

Monday March 22, 2021 3:25 am PDT by
Apple may discontinue the 13.3-inch high-end MacBook Pro, following rumors that the machine will be replaced with a redesigned 14-inch model later this year. While Apple appears to be committed to the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro for the time being as an entry-level model, having updated it with an M1 Apple silicon chip in November, the high-end 13.3-inch MacBook Pro has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article
7

Apple Releases watchOS 7.3.3 With Security Updates

Friday March 26, 2021 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 7.3.3, a minor update to the watchOS 7 operating system that was released in September. watchOS 7.3.3 comes three weeks after the release of watchOS 7.3.2, another minor update. ‌‌The watchOS 7.3.3 update‌‌ can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article45 comments
maxresdefault

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered Now Available on iPhone and iPad

Sunday March 28, 2021 5:55 am PDT by
Square Enix has released a remastered version of classic roleplaying game Final Fantasy VIII for iPhone and iPad. Final Fantasy VIII originally launched on PlayStation way back in 1999, and while its predecessor is considered the true classic in video game history, the eighth installment in the franchise still sold more than 9.6 million units worldwide. This port for iOS and Android is...
Read Full Article106 comments
airpods 3 1

New AirPods Expected to Launch in Third Quarter as Production Gets Underway

Thursday March 25, 2021 8:44 am PDT by
Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has started production of optical sensors for next-generation AirPods slated to launch in the third quarter of 2021, according to industry sources cited in a paywalled DigiTimes story preview today. The full report has yet to be published, so there are no further details at this time, but the timeframe lines up with information shared by Apple analyst...
Read Full Article26 comments