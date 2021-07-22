Today we're tracking a discount on the 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi iPad Pro from 2021, priced at $749.00, down from $799.00. Sold by Amazon, this tablet is available in both Silver and Space Gray at this $50 discount price.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Historically, Amazon's new sale is a second-best price for this model, but we haven't seen a steeper discount in a few weeks. At $749.00, this is still a solid price on the entry-level model of the brand new 11-inch iPad Pro.

Apple launched these new iPad Pro models in April 2021, introducing the faster M1 chip into the tablet lineup for the first time. The design of the iPad Pro remains the same as previous generations, with an edge-to-edge display, aluminum chassis, and a TrueDepth camera system with Face ID.

