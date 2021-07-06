Super Stickman Golf 3+ and Super Leap Day Coming to Apple Arcade

A new version of Super Stickman Golf 3 is set to launch on Apple Arcade in the near future, according to an announcement made today by Noodlecake Studios.



Super Stickman Golf 3+ is a revamped version of the original game, which was a popular 2D golf game filled with unique courses, power ups, collectible cards, different game modes, and more.

On ‌Apple Arcade‌, Super Stickman Golf 3+ includes an unlocked premium upgrade, an XP doubler and Last Shot indicator, all 48 courses from the original game, daily races and rewards, and unlimited turn based matches.

— Noodlecake 🍜🍰 (@NoodlecakeGames) July 6, 2021

There are no in-app purchases or ads as this is an ‌Apple Arcade‌ title, and Noodlecake says there's a rebalanced Bux system for unlocking different hats that change the gameplay and various ball trails. There are both turn-based and real-time multiplayer modes, so players can compete with up to eight people.

Along with Super Stickman Golf 3+, Nitrome's Super Leap Day is also set to come to ‌Apple Arcade‌. Super Leap Day is a single-button platformer where the developers introduce a new level to play each day.



Both of these titles are listed as coming soon and should be released in the near future.