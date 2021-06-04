Next iPad Pro to Feature Both Wireless Charging and Reverse Wireless Charging Capabilities

Apple is developing a new iPad Pro that will feature wireless charging capabilities, reports Bloomberg. The upcoming ‌iPad Pro‌ will launch in 2022, following the updated 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models that debuted in April.



For the new ‌iPad Pro‌, Apple is testing a glass back instead of an aluminum enclosure, which would allow for the wireless charging capabilities. Apple began allowing wireless charging with the glass-backed iPhone 8, ‌iPhone‌ 8 Plus, and ‌iPhone‌ X in 2017, and every flagship ‌iPhone‌ since then has supported wireless charging.

Current iPads still charge over USB-C or Lightning, but enabling wireless charging would bring the ‌iPhone‌ and iPad closer in functionality. Work on the new ‌iPad Pro‌ is still in the early stages, and Bloomberg warns that Apple's plans could change or be canceled before next year.

Most wireless chargers are sized for the ‌iPhone‌, so a wireless charging feature for the ‌iPad‌ might require specialized charging options, but Apple is rumored to be planning to use MagSafe if it does indeed opt for wireless charging for the ‌iPad Pro‌. Wireless charging will likely be slower than charging through the USB-C/Thunderbolt port, which is expected.

Apple is also working on reverse wireless charging for the new ‌iPad Pro‌, which would allow users to charge their iPhones, AirPods, and other accessories by laying them on the back of the ‌iPad‌. Apple previously worked on this feature for the ‌iPhone‌, with rumors suggesting it would be implemented in the iPhone 11, but Apple didn't ultimately debut the feature in the ‌iPhone‌.

According to Bloomberg, Apple continues to explore a future wireless charger that works similarly to the now-abandoned AirPower charger. Apple is hoping to develop a charging mat that will simultaneously charge an ‌iPhone‌, Apple Watch, and ‌AirPods‌, with the company investigating charging methods that can also work over greater distances than a standard inductive connection.

This long range wireless charging functionality is likely several years away, and at the current time, there are no widely used longer range wireless charging systems that are available.