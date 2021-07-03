Top Stories: iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas, iPhone 13 and MacBook Pro Rumors, and More

by

Happy public beta week! This week saw the release of a complete set of public betas for Apple's major upcoming operating system updates, giving everyone the chance to check out all of the new features and changes.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

We also saw a slew of rumors on everything from the iPhone 13 and the MacBook Pro to AirPods and the Apple Watch Series 7, so check out our video above and read on below for details on all of these stories and more!

iOS 15 and macOS Monterey Public Betas Now Available

Apple has released public beta versions of iOS and iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, giving all users the option to test out Apple's upcoming operating system updates.

macos monterey ios 15 public betas
Apple had said at WWDC that the public betas would launch in July, but all of them except macOS Monterey arrived just a bit early on June 30. A word of warning though: Don't install these betas on a primary device, or at least make sure to have a backup, as there can be significant bugs and usability issues.

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

It's a rite of passage as we get closer to the introduction of new iPhone models: We've moved beyond the leaks and design drawings to full-fledged dummy units that show off what we expect to see from the iPhone 13.

iphone 13 duan rui1
Apple is currently preparing to ramp up production of the upcoming iPhone models, lining up suppliers to start delivering components in mass quantities.

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Many Apple fans were disappointed at the lack of an announcement about redesigned MacBook Pro models at WWDC last month, but we won't have too much longer to wait if a new report is accurate.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
Taiwanese site DigiTimes says the new models will be announced in September, although October might be more likely as Apple prefers to separate its iPhone and Mac announcements and the new iPhones are expected to return to their normal September launch timing.

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

We've been hearing rumors about updated AirPods models for some time, and the most recent claims are continuing to hint at timing for these releases.

AirPods Pro Gen 3 Mock Feature
Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to launch next year, with previous reports suggesting they will arrive in the first half of the year. Another recent rumor says unspecified AirPods should launch later this year, which lines up with what we've been hearing for the third generation of the regular AirPods.

Apple Shares List of Products to Keep Safe Distance Away From Pacemakers

Since the launch of MagSafe alongside the iPhone 12 last year, some health experts have been warning about the potential risks of bringing products containing magnets close to pacemakers and other medical devices.

magsafecasedangle
In response, Apple has updated a support document with a long list of Apple products that should be kept away from medical devices to avoid potential interference.

Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Could Prioritize Longer Battery Life Over Additional Sensors

The Apple Watch Series 7 coming later this year is expected to feature a redesign with flat edges and display improvements, but one thing that's been up in the air is whether we'll see any new health-related sensors.

Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature Red
Apple has been working on sensors for metrics like blood glucose, but a new report says the Series 7 will prioritize battery life improvements rather than trying to pack more sensors into the watch.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Top Stories

16 inch macbook pro m2 render

DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

Thursday July 1, 2021 12:46 am PDT by
After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes. According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production,...
Read Full Article157 comments
AirPod 3 and Flat MacBook Pro Feature

New AirPods and MacBooks Due to Launch Later This Year

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:42 am PDT by
New MacBooks and AirPods are still on course for launch later this year, according to Taiwanese website Economic Daily News. Apple suppliers are reportedly hurrying to increase capacity in preparation for the release of new MacBooks and AirPods in the second half of this year. Shipment momentum is expected to be "significantly stronger" from the third quarter of the year at the earliest,...
Read Full Article82 comments
apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Pulse Oximetry Company Masimo Wants the Apple Watch Series 6 Banned

Wednesday June 30, 2021 9:55 am PDT by
Medical device company Masimo is embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Apple over several of the health capabilities available in the Apple Watch, and now Masimo wants the Apple Watch Series 6 banned, reports Bloomberg. Masimo today filed a new patent infringement lawsuit with the United States International Trade Commission, which asks the ITC to halt imports of the Apple Watch Series...
Read Full Article118 comments
airpods pro in case

Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 to Launch Next Year, AirPods Shipments to Exceed 100 Million

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its second-generation AirPods Pro next year, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his latest investor note, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo says that demand for AirPods is thought to be "lower-than-expected" for the remainder of this year, revising his forecast to 70-75 million, compared to 75-85 million. According to Kuo, the release of the...
Read Full Article57 comments
os x mountain lion macs 16x9 2

Apple Makes OS X Lion and Mountain Lion Free to Download

Wednesday June 30, 2021 12:19 pm PDT by
Apple recently dropped the $19.99 fee for OS X Lion and Mountain Lion, making the older Mac updates free to download, reports Macworld. Apple has kept OS X 10.7 Lion and OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion available for customers who have machines limited to the older software, but until recently, Apple was charging $19.99 to get download codes for the updates. As of last week, these updates no...
Read Full Article115 comments
iPhone and LG V60 Swap Feature

Apple Attempts to Incentivize LG Smartphone Users to Switch to iPhone Following LG Handset Business Shutdown

Wednesday June 30, 2021 6:46 am PDT by
Apple is now keen on utilizing LG's recent shutdown of its smartphone business by adding several flagship LG smartphones to its list of eligible Android devices that can be traded for credit towards a new iPhone purchase. Apple today added some LG smartphones to its list of devices eligible for trade-in towards a new iPhone, including the LG G8 ThinQ for up to $70, the LG V40 ThinQ for up to ...
Read Full Article19 comments
macos monterey tidbits feature copy

Apple Releases First Public Beta of macOS 12 Monterey

Thursday July 1, 2021 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first public beta of the macOS 12 Monterey beta to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test the new macOS Monterey software ahead of its public release. Public beta testers can download the macOS 12 Monterey update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website. macOS...
Read Full Article79 comments
iphone 12 mini front

Apple Kills iPhone 12 Mini Production Due to Poor Sales

Wednesday June 30, 2021 3:21 am PDT by
Apple has reportedly ended production of the iPhone 12 mini after months of lackluster sales, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. Following widespread reports that the iPhone 12 mini has suffered from poor sales relative to other iPhone 12 models since its launch last year, TrendForce claims that Apple has now ceased production of the device. The iPhone 12 mini is said to have...
Read Full Article
iphone 13 duan rui2

Latest iPhone 13 Dummies Again Show New Diagonal Dual-Lens Camera Arrangement Coming to Standard Model

Tuesday June 29, 2021 3:33 am PDT by
More dummy models of the upcoming iPhone 13 have been shared online, this time by leaker DuanRui, indicating the new diagonal dual-camera layout on the standard-size iPhone 13 and the slightly smaller notch on the front of the iPhone 13 series. The models mirror previous dummies and schematics covered here on MacRumors that have indicated the new camera arrangement coming to the iPhone 13...
Read Full Article71 comments
Apple watchOS8 international AUS BEL BRA 3up PF 062921 big carousel

Apple Announces New Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands Representing 22 Countries

Tuesday June 29, 2021 6:04 am PDT by
Apple today announced a new set of Apple Watch Sport Loop bands with colors representative of 22 countries around the world, alongside custom Apple Watch faces for each of those countries. The full list of the countries represented within Apple's new "Limited Edition International Collection" can be found below: Australia Belgium Brazil Canada China Denmark France Germany ...
Read Full Article283 comments