Apple Releases First Public Beta of tvOS 15

Apple today seeded the first beta of tvOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing members of the public to download and test the new update on modern Apple TV models.



Public beta testers can download the tvOS 15 beta update by opening up the Settings app on the ‌Apple TV‌, navigating to the Software Updates section under "System," and then toggling on "Get public Beta Updates" after signing up to beta test on Apple's public beta website.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, but there are some notable new additions that are coming. SharePlay, a FaceTime feature that lets multiple users watch TV shows or movies together, will integrate with tvOS, and there's a new "For All of You" recommendation engine that suggests shows everyone might enjoy.

A Shared With You section also displays movies and shows that were shared with you through the Messages app so you remember to check them out. When paired with AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, the ‌Apple TV‌ supports Spatial audio for a theater-like surround sound experience, and there's a new feature for automatically connecting your AirPods through Smart ‌AirPods‌ routing.

Two HomePod mini speakers can be paired with the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K for stereo sound, and if you have HomeKit cameras, you can view multiple cameras at the same time on the ‌Apple TV‌.

Apple may add new features or refine existing features throughout the tvOS 15 beta testing process, with the software set to be released in the fall.