Redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 Could Prioritize Longer Battery Life Over Additional Sensors

by

Apple could skip adding new health sensors to this year's redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 in favor of improving the battery life of the device, based on rumors and recent reports.

Apple Watch 7 Unreleased Feature
According to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Series 7, expected to drop in September, could feature the first significant redesign the Apple Watch has had in several years. As part of the redesign, which could include a flat-edged case that's similar to the iPhone 12 or the iPad Pro, Apple is also said to be adopting new double-sided System in Package (SiP) technology to reduce the size of the processor.

A new report from the Economic Daily News notes that the smaller "S7" chip will free up internal space for a larger capacity battery or additional health sensors. However, Apple is expected to delay the introduction of other sensors until 2022 at the earliest, according to multiple reports from sources with a high accuracy for predicting Apple's plans.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is working on a way to bring blood glucose monitoring capabilities to the Apple Watch using a non-invasive optical sensor, but it will not be ready for commercial launch for several more years. Apple was also considering adding a body temperature sensor in the 2021 Apple Watch, but Bloomberg says it is instead likely to be introduced in the 2022 update.

With the redesign expected to allow Apple to either retain the size of the current generation model or slightly thicken it – albeit not in a way noticeable to the user – this could leave ample room for Apple to increase the battery capacity inside.

The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 uses a 1.17Wh battery that's 3.5% larger than the battery in the Series 5, while the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 includes a 1.024Wh battery that's 8.5% larger than the battery in the Series 5. However, despite improvements in charging speed, the addition of new features and sensors in successive Apple Watch models has seen battery life stay relatively constant over the years.

applewatchseries6design
Apple advertises the Series 6 as offering all-day battery life up to 18 hours. Apple bases "all-day" estimates on 90 time checks, 90 notifications, 45 minutes of app use, and a 60-minute workout with music playback via Bluetooth. Unlike other Apple products like iPhones, however, this claim has been consistent since the Apple Watch Series 1 through to the latest model.

One rationale for prioritizing increased battery life in the Series 7 is that Apple could heavily promote the improvement in order to lure owners of older Apple Watch models to upgrade. This could be particularly attractive to users whose Apple Watch battery life has gradually deteriorated over the years due to chemical aging.

Increasing the battery capacity could also allow Apple Watch to better compete with rival smartwatches that tend to promote their multi-day battery life as a tentpole feature, such as the Fitbit Versa 3, which can operate for over six days on a single charge.

Aside from potential battery improvements, Apple Watch Series 7 is also expected to feature improved wireless connectivity, an improved U1 Ultra Wideband chip, thinner display bezels, and the use of a new lamination technique that brings the display closer to the front cover, with updated screen technology.

haruhiko Avatar
haruhiko
1 hour ago at 01:55 am
“Apple delays features for the Apple Watch Series 7 so that they will have something to sell for the Series 8.”

(I know, I know, it’s just a joke?)

I have used Apple Watch since the first generation in 2015 and I’ve upgraded every generation or 2 since then. The battery life has never been a concern for me. I just charge it overnight during sleep and at the end of the day it’s down to around 40-50% always.
I’d prefer more sensors than adding battery life UNLESS they can make it to last 3-4 days.
Score: 9 Votes
NPC Compliant Avatar
NPC Compliant
1 hour ago at 02:01 am
Battery life is my main gripe, still using a series 4 (which actually lasts for a significantly shorter time than my series 3 did)
Score: 4 Votes
The Game 161 Avatar
The Game 161
1 hour ago at 02:10 am
Good my series 6 battery life is poor
Score: 3 Votes
chucker23n1 Avatar
chucker23n1
42 minutes ago at 02:34 am

“Apple delays features for the Apple Watch Series 7 so that they will have something to sell for the Series 8.”

(I know, I know, it’s just a joke?)
I imagine there are very few people who buy a new Watch every year. I haven't found a survey, but I'd guess the average is somewhere between 2 and 4 years.
Score: 3 Votes
TheralSadurns Avatar
TheralSadurns
39 minutes ago at 02:37 am

“Apple delays features for the Apple Watch Series 7 so that they will have something to sell for the Series 8.”

(I know, I know, it’s just a joke?)

I have used Apple Watch since the first generation in 2015 and I’ve upgraded every generation or 2 since then. The battery life has never been a concern for me. I just charge it overnight during sleep and at the end of the day it’s down to around 40-50% always.
I’d prefer more sensors than adding battery life UNLESS they can make it to last 3-4 days.
This.
I actually think knowing that it lasts a day rather than... 3 days or so can be an advantage.
For example: I know my Apple Watch will last ONE day. I put it on the charger every single night when I go to bed. It's a ritual like brushing your teeth.
Speaking of which... my electric toothbrush lasts around 5-7 days so I don't have to... and shouldn't charge it every day. As a result I forget charging it every few weeks... and find an empty toothbrush the next day. This has never happened to my Apple Watch.
Score: 3 Votes
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
1 hour ago at 02:04 am
My Series 4 battery had deteriorated to 82% capacity; even now, it lasts a full day, no exceptions, even if I use the 4G modem and record a training session. I'd take the extra sensors over a better battery.
Score: 2 Votes
