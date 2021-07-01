DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes.



According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production, Apple plans to unveil its redesigned MacBook Pros in the late portion of the third quarter of this year. The third quarter runs July through September, and Apple has typically reserved product announcements during the summer for its annual iPhone event, which traditionally occurs in September.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently indicated that the next few weeks will be quiet as Apple is not planning any major announcement or product reveals until the launch of its new iPhones in the fall. That reporting would corroborate DigiTimes' claim of a late third-quarter launch, likely happening in September.

DigiTimes further reports today that shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will peak in October. Shipments peaking in October makes the likelihood of a September announcement even greater, given that suppliers of mini-LED displays continue to run dry. Like the M1-powered iPad Pro launch, Apple may announce the new MacBook Pros during an event in September but not yet begin shipping the device until later the next month.

The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook line in recent years. The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a flat-edged design, more ports, including HDMI and an SD-card slot reader, a faster iteration of the M1 Apple silicon chip, and brighter and more vibrant displays thanks to the inclusion of mini-LED technology.

You can learn more about everything we know about the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro using our guide.