DigiTimes: Apple to Announce Redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in September

by

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple plans to announce its redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring mini-LED displays, an all-new design, and a faster Apple silicon processor in September of this year, according to a report from DigiTimes.

16 inch macbook pro m2 render
According to the paywalled report, which revealed that Apple is planning a significant investment in bolstering mini-LED production, Apple plans to unveil its redesigned MacBook Pros in the late portion of the third quarter of this year. The third quarter runs July through September, and Apple has typically reserved product announcements during the summer for its annual iPhone event, which traditionally occurs in September.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman recently indicated that the next few weeks will be quiet as Apple is not planning any major announcement or product reveals until the launch of its new iPhones in the fall. That reporting would corroborate DigiTimes' claim of a late third-quarter launch, likely happening in September.

DigiTimes further reports today that shipments of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will peak in October. Shipments peaking in October makes the likelihood of a September announcement even greater, given that suppliers of mini-LED displays continue to run dry. Like the M1-powered iPad Pro launch, Apple may announce the new MacBook Pros during an event in September but not yet begin shipping the device until later the next month.

The new MacBook Pros will feature the most radical redesign to the MacBook line in recent years. The new MacBook Pros are expected to feature a flat-edged design, more ports, including HDMI and an SD-card slot reader, a faster iteration of the M1 Apple silicon chip, and brighter and more vibrant displays thanks to the inclusion of mini-LED technology.

You can learn more about everything we know about the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro using our guide.

Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
37 minutes ago at 12:54 am
DigiTimes… *Yawn*

What in the world are you talking about?

September is exclusively reserved for iPhone and Apple Watch.

End of this month after the earnings call ☎️ or More likely 2nd week of October.
syklee26
syklee26
40 minutes ago at 12:51 am
Unlikely. More like October.
HeavenDynamic
HeavenDynamic
38 minutes ago at 12:53 am
I don’t see Apple announce anything that can draw the attention away from the iPhone. The Mac will get its own event.
Theyayarealivin
Theyayarealivin
33 minutes ago at 12:57 am

It definitely makes sense to launch MacBooks with Apple Silicon along with iPhone. It didn't make sense with Intel-based MacBooks, but now it does. Same architecture with similar applications. Which is why the whole prediction about a WWDC launch was bunk.
If true. Looks like we’re going to have a 3 hour event!
JPack
JPack
34 minutes ago at 12:57 am
It definitely makes sense to launch MacBooks with Apple Silicon along with iPhone. It didn't make sense with Intel-based MacBooks, but now it does. Same architecture with similar applications. A15 with M2. Everything in lockstep. Which is why the whole prediction about a WWDC launch was bunk.
leman
leman
33 minutes ago at 12:57 am
I am skeptical, since September event is the iPhone event. Sounds unlikely that Apple will want to overload it with multiple devices or even have multiple events in the same month. A Mac event would most likely be either in July or in October.
