Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

by

Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS and iPadOS 15 to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to download and test the new updates for the first time since WWDC.

iOS 15 General Feature Purple
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can download the iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌ updates over the air after installing the proper certificate from the Public Beta website.

iOS 15 is adds new features for FaceTime, tools for reducing distractions, updated notifications, and privacy enhancements. ‌FaceTime‌ supports SharePlay for watching TV, listening to music, or screen sharing with friends, while a Shared with You feature keeps track of the songs, website links, pictures, and more that friends send you.

Focus is designed to help keep you on task by cutting out notifications you don't want while you're busy, and there's a new notifications summary feature that prevents you from being inundated with unimportant notifications throughout the day.

Safari has a redesigned look with a compact tab bar that's located at the bottom of the screen, plus Tab Groups let users save open tabs for later. Maps has a new zoomed out globe view and a new 3D view in select cities, plus there's more road detail and an AR-based walking direction feature.

The Wallet app will support IDs and more kinds of keys in ‌iOS 15‌, and Photos gains updates to Memories and a new Live Text feature that uses on-device intelligence to recognize the text in an image, making it searchable and copyable. Spotlight is better than ever, and processing for Siri requests is now done directly on device.

Mail Privacy Protection in the Mail app stops senders from seeing your IP address and knowing if you've opened up an email, and an App Privacy Report gives you details on how often apps use permissions like camera and location access.

There are a ton of other new features available in iOS and ‌iPadOS 15‌, with full details available in our roundup.

Top Rated Comments

pcd213 Avatar
pcd213
1 hour ago at 10:35 am
Do I make the same mistake I make every year, or have I gained some self control?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsareveryinteresting Avatar
macsareveryinteresting
1 hour ago at 10:31 am

I dont think this is stable enough for a public beta but thats just my opinion ?
It’s stable, don’t worry.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roncron Avatar
roncron
44 minutes ago at 11:02 am
Folks considering installing the PB should consider that, at this early stage, new betas will come out only every 2 weeks or longer. So if you experience extremely inconvenient bugs, you might be waiting a very long time for a fix.

In about a month or so, the betas will be further along, more stable, and new ones will come out more frequently.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dz5b609 Avatar
dz5b609
1 hour ago at 10:34 am

This is the first time I am thinking of installing beta on my iPhone. Mainly due to the allure of the iCloud Relay. Anyone with experience in Public Betas and their stability care to elaborate?
General advice is always to never do it on your main device (at least not for the first couple of PB's), just not worth the hassle.

Also, please make a backup of whatever device you decide to enroll on your mac/pc before installing the beta.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Marshall73 Avatar
Marshall73
1 hour ago at 10:35 am
Website just melted. Working now. My iPad is downloading Public beta 2. Interesting.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
1 hour ago at 10:42 am

now i'm wondering if ios 15 is worth the whole beta route...
For what it's worth, iOS 15 beta 2 is pretty stable. Beta 1 required a reboot almost every day, but beta 2 is significantly more stable.

As far as iOS 15 being worth the trouble, Maps and Weather are significantly nicer, both in terms of capability and how beautiful they look. And I am very fond of Focus feature, which allows me to create custom home pages depending on the mode.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
