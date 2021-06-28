Apple Begins Preparation for iPhone 13 Production Ahead of Fall Launch

We're just a few months away from when Apple is expected to reveal the 2021 iPhone, dubbed the "iPhone 13." In preparation for its launch, it has been pulling in shipments of different components needed to produce the new iPhones, according to a report from DigiTimes.



In years past, Apple released its latest ‌iPhone‌ lineup, alongside a new Apple Watch, during a September event at Apple Park. Due to the global health crisis last year, the company was forced to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 to October, one month off its typical release schedule. Despite the delay last year, Apple is expected to launch the new iPhones on time in September, according to well-respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple operates under dozens of suppliers based in China, the United States, Vietnam, and India to produce its devices. Lockdowns crippled many of Apple's supplier's ability to produce and assemble devices. TSMC, one of Apple's largest suppliers, has reportedly already started producing the A15 chip for the 2021 iPhone.

The iPhone 12 featured several changes, such as an updated flat-edged design, the introduction of LiDAR for the high-end Pro models, and improved cameras. Above all, however, Apple's largest selling point for the 2020 ‌iPhone‌ was the inclusion of 5G technology. For the upcoming iPhones, Apple may instead focus on marketing other aspects of the device, including an all-new always-on display with 120Hz ProMotion technology, improved cameras, and more. Check out our roundup to learn more about everything we're expecting.