Apple's Flagship Tower Theatre Store Opening in Los Angeles on June 24

by

Apple has been working on an Apple Store at the iconic Tower Theatre in Los Angeles for years now, and the new location is set to open later this month on June 24.

apple tower theatre
Apple Tower Theatre is the first retail store in downtown Los Angeles, and it's located in L.A.'s historic Broadway Theater District. This location was the city's retail hub for the first half of the twentieth century, and is now home to a dozen theater locations.

From the beginning, Apple has envisioned the Tower Theatre store as one of the world's most prominent Apple retail locations, and Apple has been overhauling the interior of the building to turn it into retail space and an active community area. Apple shared a rendering of what Tower Theatre might look like back in 2018.

appletowertheatrerenovation
The redesign preserves the ornate Renaissance Revival style of the interior of the theater, which was originally built to mimic the Paris Opera House with French, Spanish, Moorish, and Italian elements.

As with all retail locations, Tower Theatre will host free Today at Apple Sessions, and the location features a Forum and a Video Wall to facilitate interaction, according to 9to5Mac's Michael Steeber.

Prior to Apple's restoration of the location, Tower Theatre was in disrepair, which is why it took Apple so long to refurbish it. Apple used original Tower Theatre blueprints and photographs to restore original theater elements like murals, decorations, and the leaded-glass window over the entrance.

Apple has taken on other major restoration projects and those locations have become major flagships with some of the most memorable and iconic store designs. These include Covent Garden, the Opéra store in Paris, Apple Kurfürstendamm in Berlin, Apple Amsterdam built in the famous Hirsch building, Apple's Grand Central store in New York, and the Carnegie Library store in Washington, D.C.

Related Roundup: Apple Stores
Tag: Apple retail
Related Forum: Mac Basics, Help and Buying Advice

Top Rated Comments

citysnaps Avatar
citysnaps
15 minutes ago at 09:30 am
Nice to see Apple spending the $ to preserve and restore historic buildings in disrepair, such as this one which was abandoned.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

apple repair service expansion iphone repair 07072020 big

Apple Agrees to Multimillion-Dollar Settlement After iPhone Repair Technicians Post Customer's Private Photos Online

Monday June 7, 2021 2:44 am PDT by
Apple has paid a 21-year-old millions of dollars in a legal settlement after photos and videos from the customer's iPhone, sent in for repair, were uploaded to Facebook, leading to "severe emotional distress," according to a new report from The Telegraph. The incident occurred in 2016 at a repair facility run by Apple supplier Pegatron in California. The 21-year-old college student sent her...
Read Full Article124 comments
16 inch macbook pro m2 render

New MacBook Pro Shipments Forecasted to Begin in Third Quarter

Tuesday June 8, 2021 8:28 am PDT by
While leaker Jon Prosser claimed that a new MacBook Pro was coming at WWDC, Apple's keynote did not include any new hardware announcements. Instead, it is looking increasingly likely that redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models powered by a faster iteration of the M1 chip will be released in the third or fourth quarter of the year. A paywalled preview of a DigiTimes report today...
Read Full Article133 comments
f1623085603

Apple Announces iOS 15: First Look at New Features

Monday June 7, 2021 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today previewed iOS 15, the company's next major update for the iPhone, featuring new video calling capabilities, improvements to Messages, user statuses, a smart notification summary, and more. FaceTime In iOS 15, FaceTime features a new grid view and portrait mode support for video. For audio, FaceTime calls now offer Spatial Audio so that voices sound as if they are coming from...
Read Full Article63 comments
iphone12protriplelenscamera

Apple's Orders for Key iPhone 13 Camera Component Expected to Outstrip Entire Android Market

Wednesday June 9, 2021 12:47 am PDT by
Major camera upgrades coming to the iPhone 13 series are putting increased pressure on suppliers to meet Apple's demand for key lens components, according to a new DigiTimes report. Apple has reportedly put Taiwan-based makers of voice coil motor (VCM) components on notice to increase their capacity by 30-40% in order to meet the company's demand, which is expected to outstrip the entire...
Read Full Article23 comments
live text macos monterey

Several macOS Monterey Features Unavailable on Intel-Based Macs

Wednesday June 9, 2021 8:23 am PDT by
While there are many great new features in macOS Monterey, several of them are not available on Intel-based Macs, according to Apple. On the macOS Monterey features page, fine print indicates that the following features require a Mac with the M1 chip, including any MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac model released since November 2020:Portrait Mode blurred backgrounds in...
Read Full Article741 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+ to Let iCloud Mail Users Personalize Their Email Domain Name

Tuesday June 8, 2021 2:41 am PDT by
At its WWDC keynote on Monday, Apple announced that iCloud is getting a premium subscription tier called "iCloud+," which includes tentpole privacy features like Private Relay and Hide My Email. Another feature included in iCloud+ that wasn't discussed in the keynote is the ability to create a custom email domain name. From Apple's iOS 15 features preview page, under the iCloud+ section: Cus...
Read Full Article248 comments
m1x mbp tags feature

Apple Lists 'M1X MacBook Pro' in YouTube Tags for WWDC Keynote Video

Wednesday June 9, 2021 7:19 am PDT by
Before WWDC, rumors largely driven by leaker Jon Prosser suggested that Apple would announce redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros during the conference. Those rumors, however, did not come to fruition. Interestingly, though, Apple lists "m1x MacBook Pro" as a tag for the WWDC keynote uploaded on YouTube. The tag, first spotted by Apple YouTuber Max Balzer on Twitter, is among other...
Read Full Article110 comments
macos monterey setup assistant

macOS Monterey Allows You to Erase a Mac Without Needing to Reinstall the Operating System

Wednesday June 9, 2021 4:41 pm PDT by
It's been a few days since Apple announced macOS Monterey, and we continue to dig through new features that weren't mentioned during the WWDC keynote, including a much more convenient way of erasing a Mac. Following in the footsteps of the iPhone and iPad, the Mac has gained an "Erase All Content and Settings" option on macOS Monterey. The option allows you to erase all user data and...
Read Full Article155 comments
maxresdefault

Hands-On With iOS 15: See Apple's New Operating System Update in Action

Tuesday June 8, 2021 3:28 pm PDT by
Apple yesterday unveiled iOS 15, the newest version of the iOS operating system that runs on the iPhone (and the iPad with iPadOS 15). iOS 15 is a significant update that introduces many important new features, and we thought we'd give MacRumors readers a first look at the new software. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Not everything that was announced yesterday is...
Read Full Article48 comments
maxresdefault

Everything Apple Announced at Today's WWDC 2021 Keynote in 9 Minutes

Monday June 7, 2021 6:19 pm PDT by
Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have exciting new features that will make the Apple ecosystem better than ever. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. For those that did not get a chance to see the keynote event and don't want to spend close to two hours watching it later, we've...
Read Full Article110 comments