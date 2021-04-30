Apple Maps Cycling Directions Now Available Across California and Seattle

Starting with iOS 14, Apple Maps gained support for cycling directions, which take into account elevation, how busy a street is, and whether there are stairs along the route. The feature launched in a limited number of regions, but it has been gradually expanding, and as of this week is now available in Seattle and more areas of California.



iPhone users in Seattle and across California have been receiving push notifications letting them know about cycling direction availability this week, and these locations are now reflected on Apple's iOS feature availability page.

In addition to Seattle and California, Apple says cycling directions are available in mainland China, London, New York City, and Portland, Oregon.

(Thanks, Virginia!)