Wedbush Analysts Say 'Spring Loaded' Event Will Debut New iPads With 'Modest Price Increase,' Along With 'a Few Surprises'

by

Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, along with "a few surprises," according to Wedbush analysts.

iPad Pro Feature Orange
In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe explained that the ‌iPad‌ will be the main focus of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, with new entry-level ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad mini‌, and ‌iPad Pro‌ models being announced.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ will apparently be receiving "significant changes," including the A14X chip and a "game-changing" mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model, allowing for better color performance, dimming capabilities, and higher contrast.

While the entry-level ‌iPad‌ and the ‌iPad mini‌ will see "consistent pricing" compared to the current models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ models will apparently have "modest price increases" over the current versions.

While the new iPads will be the main focus of the event, Wedbush believes that "there could be a few surprises," including new iMacs with a range of color options, an updated Apple Pencil, and the long-awaited AirTags item trackers.

Moreover, third-generation AirPods are expected to be teased at the event, but will not be launched immediately. The ‌AirPods‌ 3 are instead expected to be launched "in a separate virtual event in the early summer timeframe," which may be referring to WWDC, starting on June 7.

This may explain some of the uncertainty around the launch of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌, with some leaked images and reports claiming that launch is imminent, while others have said that they will not enter production until the third quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, it is not clear why Apple would announce new ‌AirPods‌ but not launch them for several months, suppressing the sales of the current model in the process.

MacRumors will provide live coverage of the "Spring Loaded" Apple event both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.

Top Rated Comments

jk1221 Avatar
jk1221
48 minutes ago at 06:43 am
Good luck. $799/999 (especially the $200 more for under 2 inches more screen) for the base models are already too high as starting prices as is. Without a keyboard even.

They're getting to the cost of a full laptop (and over) with competitive speed, which makes it a non-starter for most when it can't do everything a full laptop can. The choice would be an easy one for most people looking in that price range.

The base ipad and Air are still relatively good deals for the price, but the Pros are making less sense vs a laptop if they go up any.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spock Avatar
Spock
45 minutes ago at 06:45 am
If this is true, and I’m sure it is, Apple is slowly pricing me out of the eco-system..
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MarioPhone96 Avatar
MarioPhone96
38 minutes ago at 06:53 am
So, what is modest here? A $30 increase? $50? $100? The Pros are expensive as it is, and I especially don’t see any reason for the 11” Pro’s price to go up considering it’s rumored to not get the mini-LED display. It better have something else besides a new processor or camera.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rwilliams Avatar
rwilliams
40 minutes ago at 06:50 am
If the 11-inch iPad Pro isn’t getting the new screen, I’ll pass. The processor in my 2018 is still more than sufficient and I’m not looking to move to the 12.9-inch model.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
magicschoolbus Avatar
magicschoolbus
29 minutes ago at 07:02 am
Over 1k for a 12.9 iPad feels like robbery. Unless this can do something game changing, its still the same limiting iPad OS.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
m0nkeyb0y Avatar
m0nkeyb0y
12 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Price increase better portend something like increased base storage to 256 or something. I was set on an 11 ipp, but if it really just gets a new chip and no MLED... I might just save a few hundred and go for an Air instead.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

