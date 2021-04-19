Wedbush Analysts Say 'Spring Loaded' Event Will Debut New iPads With 'Modest Price Increase,' Along With 'a Few Surprises'

Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level iPad, iPad mini, and iPad Pro at its "Spring Loaded" event tomorrow, along with "a few surprises," according to Wedbush analysts.



In a new note to investors, seen by MacRumors, Wedbush analysts Daniel Ives and Strecker Backe explained that the ‌iPad‌ will be the main focus of Apple's "Spring Loaded" event, with new entry-level ‌iPad‌, ‌iPad mini‌, and ‌iPad Pro‌ models being announced.

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ will apparently be receiving "significant changes," including the A14X chip and a "game-changing" mini-LED display for the 12.9-inch model, allowing for better color performance, dimming capabilities, and higher contrast.

While the entry-level ‌iPad‌ and the ‌iPad mini‌ will see "consistent pricing" compared to the current models, the ‌iPad Pro‌ models will apparently have "modest price increases" over the current versions.

While the new iPads will be the main focus of the event, Wedbush believes that "there could be a few surprises," including new iMacs with a range of color options, an updated Apple Pencil, and the long-awaited AirTags item trackers.

Moreover, third-generation AirPods are expected to be teased at the event, but will not be launched immediately. The ‌AirPods‌ 3 are instead expected to be launched "in a separate virtual event in the early summer timeframe," which may be referring to WWDC, starting on June 7.

This may explain some of the uncertainty around the launch of the third-generation ‌AirPods‌, with some leaked images and reports claiming that launch is imminent, while others have said that they will not enter production until the third quarter of 2021. Nonetheless, it is not clear why Apple would announce new ‌AirPods‌ but not launch them for several months, suppressing the sales of the current model in the process.

MacRumors will provide live coverage of the "Spring Loaded" Apple event both here on MacRumors.com and through our MacRumorsLive Twitter account.