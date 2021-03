Mass production will begin on the third-generation AirPods in the third quarter of 2021, according to an investors note from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that was seen by MacRumors.



If mass production is not set to begin until the third quarter of 2021, it would mean that the ‌AirPods‌ 3 wouldn't ship until later in the year. Kuo previously said back in November that the ‌AirPods‌ 3 would launch in the first half of 2021.