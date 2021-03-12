Proven Leaker Says New AirPods Ready to Ship, New 12.9-Inch iPad Pro Will Likely Outsell 11-Inch Model

Apple's next-generation AirPods are "ready to ship," and the second-generation AirPods will be discontinued this month as a result, a proven leaker known as "Kang" said today on Chinese social media website Weibo.

Apple is widely rumored to be working on third-generation AirPods, with leaked images and renders suggesting that the new earphones will have a similar design as the AirPods Pro, including shorter stems. While the new AirPods may look similar to the AirPods Pro, they are not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation.

"Kang" also shared their belief that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will outsell the 11-inch model in 2021, suggesting that the next-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro could have at least one exclusive feature compared to the 11-inch model. Apple is widely rumored to have a new iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in the pipeline, but most rumors have only mentioned the 12.9-inch model, so perhaps Mini-LED will be exclusive to the 12.9-inch model.

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to feature a faster A14X chip and support for 5G networks on models with cellular connectivity. It's possible these two features could extend to a new 11-inch model, but it's unclear.

"Kang" recently suggested that Apple plans to host an event on Tuesday, March 23, where the new AirPods and new iPad Pro could be announced. Other products rumored to be in Apple's pipeline include the long-awaited AirTags item trackers, a new Apple TV with more of a gaming focus, and a redesigned iMac powered by Apple silicon, but it's unclear if any of those products will be unveiled this month.

"Kang" has a nearly perfect track record with Apple rumors, having previously leaked accurate details about iPhone 12 models, Apple Watch Series 6 models, the fourth-generation iPad Air, the HomePod mini, and many other devices in recent months.

