Samsung's 'iTest' Lets You Try a Galaxy Device on Your iPhone

Samsung has launched "iTest," an interactive website experience that's designed to allow iPhone users to test out Android on a Galaxy device, or "sample the other side," as Samsung puts it.



The iTest website is being advertised in New Zealand, according to a MacRumors reader who came across the feature. Visiting the iTest website on an ‌iPhone‌ prompts users to install a web app to the Home screen.

From there, tapping the app launches into a simulated Galaxy smartphone home screen complete with a range of apps and settings options. You can open the Galaxy Store, apply Themes, and even access the messages and phone apps.



You'll get simulated phone calls to tell you about Galaxy features, as well as a series of messages, plus there's a camera tutorial from plumber and photographer Logan Dodds that walks through all of the available photography options.

There are a number of tips that pop up as you navigate through the interface to tell you about all of the features that are inaccessible, plus you can browse through the Galaxy Wearable app with all of Samsung's accessories.



The Gallery app shows off photos, there are tutorials for the Samsung Kids and Samsung Health apps, and the settings app lets you know about some of the customization features available.

Samsung's interactive experience is neat, and there are even a few jokes added in. When you go to the Settings app, for example, tapping on a setting says that the experience was simplified "so our developer could have a lunch break."



Though Samsung seems to be advertising this experience in New Zealand at the current time, anyone can try it out. It's a useful way to get a look at the features that are available on Galaxy devices if you don't own one, and it's definitely Samsung's most ambitious effort yet to attract ‌iPhone‌ users.