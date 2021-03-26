Amazon is continuing to discount Apple's Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro at $199.00, down from $299.00. This remains the lowest price that we've ever tracked for this Magic Keyboard, which can also be used with the fourth generation iPad Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This deal on the Magic Keyboard first appeared earlier in 2021, and it's been one of the most consistent deals on this accessory. The Magic Keyboard provides a full keyboard with a trackpad, backlit keys, and a new floating cantilever design that lets you adjust the iPad Pro to find the best viewing angle.

There currently aren't any notable deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.