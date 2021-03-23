Epic Games' App Store Legal Challenge 'Self-Serving,' Apple Tells Australian Court

by

Apple has told an Australian court that Epic Games' legal challenge against the App Store is "self-serving," and that all the software company aims to do is "redefine the terms of access" that it's always been subject to on Apple's platforms.

fortnite apple logo 2
As reported by The Guardian, Apple and ‌Epic Games‌ on Tuesday went head-to-head in a federal court in Sydney, Australia, following Epic's decision to expand its legal battle into the country. Epic's case in Australia follows much of the same argument in the United States, claiming that Apple is a monopoly and that the ‌App Store‌ and in-app purchasing system are unfair.

During the tense court hearing, Apple's lawyer, Stephen Free SC, told the court that the legal battle is between "two Goliaths," referencing that Epic is valued at more than $17 billion. Free went on to say that Epic has obtained a significant amount of information on Apple's ‌App Store‌ and highlighted that some of ‌Epic Games‌' success can be attributed to Apple's hardware and software.

You have a sophisticated commercial entity that sought and obtained access to Apple's intellectual property and all of the benefits of access to Apple's software and hardware, exploited that opportunity to great effect for many years, and the essence of the dispute … is that Epic wants to redefine the terms of access in quite fundamental and self-serving ways.

‌Epic Games‌ is looking to give iPhone and iPad users more freedom as to where they choose to download their apps by offering an alternative app store. Currently, downloads are limited only to Apple's ‌App Store‌, in which case apps are subject to Apple's guidelines. Free says that any other method for downloading apps would fundamentally rewrite Apple's business model.

Free says that the current business model is built around "prioritizing quality, security, and privacy of these operating systems." Free says that Apple can only live up to those priorities by ensuring that all developers play by the same set of rules for building and operating apps.

Epic's barrister, Neil Young QC, fought back, saying that Apple's actions go against Australian competition law and that the country's parliament intended for the rules to "be enforced in Australia and not be overridden by private agreements between companies like Apple and Epic," according to The Guardian's report.

"The issue is the impact on Australian markets and whether the requirements of our law are satisfied," Young said. "It is a pretty straightforward case, and we would think the evidence is clear this conduct is going to substantially impact these markets in the way we allege.

This week, thousands of miles away, Apple submitted a list of witnesses who will testify as part of the Apple vs. ‌Epic Games‌ case in California. Amongst the list includes CEO Tim Cook, Apple Fellow Phill Schiller, and senior VP of software Craig Federighi. The trial is set to begin on Monday, May 3.

Tags: App Store, Australia, Epic Games, Epic Games vs. Apple Guide

Top Rated Comments

obamtl Avatar
obamtl
18 minutes ago at 02:42 am
Anyone else tired of hearing about Epic?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ruka.snow Avatar
ruka.snow
12 minutes ago at 02:49 am

BS, I'd profit massively especially as a small developer if they achieve a global change.
If Epic achieve their goals then small developers lose out. We end up with the same 15/30% with Google Play and Apple AppStore but now a 3rd party store that is markably more expensive pushing in and splitting the customer base. Potentially the end of free apps on the Appstore, and if Apple have to cut their shop offering down to the same level as Epic's then we have to pay our own taxes, our own licensing servers, our own customer service, and countless other things that Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Valve give you that Epic don't.

Even if you now go it alone, it costs way more than the 15% cut or even the 30% cut to host your app on a CDN and then running your own upgrade and licensing server or using FastSpring to handle that for you. The 30% cut stores have always been the cheapest way to sell.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svanstrom Avatar
svanstrom
7 minutes ago at 02:54 am

BS, I'd profit massively especially as a small developer if they achieve a global change.
Do tell how, so that the forum can help expand on those points…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skeith Avatar
Skeith
5 minutes ago at 02:56 am

Anyone else tired of hearing about Epic?
But they are fighting for the small dudes~ /s
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
qoop Avatar
qoop
3 minutes ago at 02:58 am

Anyone else tired of hearing about Epic?
Yes, and anything to do with Ted Lasooooo.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iOS 14

Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4 Following Release of iOS 14.4.1

Friday March 19, 2021 1:23 pm PDT by
Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 on March 8, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4, the previous version of iOS 14. With the software no longer being signed, it is no longer possible to downgrade from iOS 14.4.1 to iOS 14.4 if you've already upgraded your iPhone or iPad. Apple routinely stops signing older versions of software updates after new releases come out in order to encourage...
Read Full Article17 comments
maxresdefault

Handy iPhone and iPad Shortcuts You Should Check Out

Friday March 19, 2021 12:31 pm PDT by
With the launch of iOS 13, Apple introduced Shortcuts support and the Shortcuts app, adding a whole range of new functionality to the iPhone. Shortcuts have continued to be popular since their debut, and in iOS 14, the addition of Home screen widgets made it even easier to get to your Shortcuts, so we thought we'd round up some of our most useful Shortcut options for iPhone and iPad. Subscribe ...
Read Full Article44 comments
iphone 11 pro charger

Apple Fined $2 Million in Brazil for Selling iPhones Without Chargers

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:04 am PDT by
Apple has been slapped with a near $2 million fine in the Brazilian state of São Paulo over violations of the Consumer Law Code due to the lack of a charger in the box for newer iPhones, Brazilian tech news outlet Tilt reports. Procon-SP, São Paulo's consumer protection agency, decided to fine Apple following intense scrutiny over the decision to remove the power adapter from the boxes of...
Read Full Article664 comments
iPad Pro Mini LED yellow

Top Stories: iPad Pro With Thunderbolt?, Intel Mocks M1 Macs, iMac Pro Officially Discontinued

Saturday March 20, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
We're past the halfway point of March with no sign of an Apple media event, but that doesn't mean we won't be seeing an event or simply some product launches via press release in the coming weeks, as rumors of upcoming products continue to circulate. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Perhaps the biggest news topic this week was Justin Long of Apple's "Get a Mac" ad...
Read Full Article11 comments
homepod mini heat sensor ifixit

HomePod Mini Features Dormant Temperature and Humidity Sensor That Could Be Activated in a Future Software Update

Monday March 22, 2021 3:31 am PDT by
Apple's HomePod mini includes a dormant hidden sensor that can measure temperature and humidity, potentially providing the means to power upcoming features that could arrive in a future software update, according to Bloomberg. Humidity and temperature sensor from a HomePod mini. Source: iFixit (via Bloomberg). From Mark Gurman's report: The company has internally discussed using the sensor...
Read Full Article86 comments
imac 21 ssds discontinued

Apple Discontinues 512GB and 1TB SSD Configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac

Saturday March 20, 2021 8:15 am PDT by
Just hours after officially discontinuing the iMac Pro, Apple has also discontinued the 512GB and 1TB SSD configurations of the 4K 21.5-inch iMac. Last month, both options became unavailable for purchase, although it was unclear at the time whether it was a temporary issue due to a component supply problem or if it was a permanent decision to no longer offer the options. Apple has now...
Read Full Article383 comments
google nest hub max

Apple Developing New 'HomePod' Models With Screens and Cameras

Monday March 22, 2021 8:16 am PDT by
In a report today focused on an unactivated temperature/humidity sensor in the HomePod mini, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman briefly mentioned that Apple has "been developing new speakers with screens and cameras." This reporting suggests that Apple could be at least exploring the idea of new HomePod models with a display and camera to compete with the likes of Google's Nest Hub Max, Amazon's Echo...
Read Full Article193 comments
homepod facetime feature 3

Apple Adds FaceTime Framework to Apple TV/HomePod Amid Speaker With Screen Rumors

Monday March 22, 2021 12:15 pm PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed that Apple has been developing new speakers that are equipped with "screens and cameras," suggesting we could see a future HomePod-like device that has a built-in display and camera feature for FaceTiming and other functions. Ahead of these rumors, MacRumors contributor Steve Moser was combing through the tvOS 14.5 beta code and found that Apple has...
Read Full Article92 comments
imac pro after effects

iMac Pro Officially Discontinued, Removed From Apple's Site and No Longer Available for Purchase

Friday March 19, 2021 1:24 pm PDT by
The iMac Pro has been officially discontinued as of this afternoon, with the machine no longer available for purchase from the online Apple Store. The iMac Pro went out of stock in the United States and other countries earlier today, and now, the iMac Pro page has been removed entirely from Apple's website. With the iMac Pro page eliminated, there is no longer an option to buy an iMac...
Read Full Article180 comments
aipad pro tags slight tweak feature

Apple Event in April? Recapping the Latest iPad Pro, AirPods, and AirTags Rumors

Thursday March 18, 2021 8:41 am PDT by
It's been a whirlwind of a month for Apple rumors. First, we heard from leaker Jon Prosser that an Apple Event was planned for March 16, but that was ruled out by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Once that date passed, Prosser and other leakers then suggested there would be an Apple Event on March 23, which is seemingly not happening either. With attention now shifting to April, we've put together...
Read Full Article63 comments