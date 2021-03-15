Apple Shares 'Jump' AirPods Pro Ad

Apple today shared a new AirPods Pro-focused ad called "Jump" on its YouTube channel, highlighting the Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency features of the earbuds in a creative way.

play

In the spot, a man wearing AirPods Pro jump ropes through the city. It's set to the song "Fallin' Apart" by Young Franco, and it features the tagline "Turn the world into your playground with ‌AirPods Pro‌."

Apple's ‌AirPods Pro‌ ad comes amid rumors of third-generation ‌AirPods‌, which could be released as soon as this month. The AirPods 3 will look similar to the ‌AirPods Pro‌ with shorter stems and a smaller case, but will not have the same Active Noise Cancellation functionality.

Apple is also rumored to be working on a new version of the AirPods Pro that will lack a stem, but it is not yet clear when the new ‌AirPods Pro‌ might launch.