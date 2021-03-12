Original Film 'Cherry' Out Now on Apple TV+, Starring Tom Holland

"Cherry," an original film starring Tom Holland about a troubled Iraq war veteran, is now available exclusively on Apple TV+.

'Cherry' follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, 'Cherry' features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, 'Cherry' is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

In September, Apple paid more than $40 million for worldwide streaming rights for the film. "Cherry" is available on ‌Apple TV+‌, which is priced at $4.99 per month, or $49.99 annually. ‌Apple TV+‌ is also available as part of the Apple One bundle, which starts at $14.99 per month.