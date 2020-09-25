Apple Pays $40+ Million for Worldwide Rights to Upcoming Film 'Cherry'
Apple has paid in the high $40 millions for the rights to upcoming movie "Cherry," reports Deadline. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who were responsible for "Avengers: Endgame," "Cherry" is a crime drama that's an adaptation of a novel by Nico Walker.
In "Cherry," actor Tom Holland (known for his role as Spider-Man) plays a Cleveland man named Walker who joins the army after being spurned by the love of his life. He becomes an Army medic in Iraq and is traumatized by the experience, suffering from PTSD.
To treat his PTSD, Walker is treated with Oxycontin, and that eventually leads to a heroin addiction. To pay for the drugs, Walker begins robbing banks.
The $40 million+ price tag for "Cherry" marks one of the biggest film deals of the year, and it provides Apple with an awards season contender. Apple's plan is to qualify with the Academy and then premiere "Cherry" in early 2021 on Apple TV+.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Though I doubt that movie would pull $40m, sounds like a downer/redemption movie.
I think they sell to streaming platforms first when either the creators realize the movie isn't as good as they'd hoped. Or they decide early on to quickly make the movie and move on to their next project as soon as possible. This way they can get paid and not risk having it "bomb" at the box office.
I suppose that's the new model for movies: you sell rights to a streaming service and you trade your box office for money up-front (or maybe there's some kind of installment payment).
Though I doubt that movie would pull $40m, sounds like a downer/redemption movie.
”It’s ‘Platoon’ meets ‘Breaking Bad’, baby! You’ll love it!”
BTW, the correct way to rob a bank is like so ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=-JBYPcgtnGE').
... because Apple TV+ just screams family friendly....
This is a great book. It’s VERY raw though. Certainly doesn’t fit with Apple’s family-friendly entertainment. Might be good for the catalog overall.
Exhibit 1: The Morning Show, See, Servant, Defending Jacob.
The amount of bad language and adult themes on these shows puts to bed the whole “all TV+ shows are family friendly” argument.