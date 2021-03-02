Hulu Reactivates Picture-in-Picture on iOS 14 in Latest Update

With its latest App Store update, Hulu has reactivated picture-in-picture for iPhone users running iOS 14, months after stripping the feature from the app.



In the early days of ‌iOS 14‌ in September, Hulu briefly supported picture-in-picture for ‌iPhone‌ users. Hulu soon removed support, however, to refine the feature and "work on a few updates to provide the best experience for our viewers." Hulu has quietly welcomed back support with the latest update to the app, alongside the typical bug fixes and improvements.

Apple introduced picture-in-picture for the ‌iPhone‌ with ‌iOS 14‌, allowing users to continue watching a video while also browsing other apps on their device. Popular video-based apps such as Netflix have supported the feature for some time, while others like YouTube for iOS have not. Luckily for users running the iOS 14.5 beta, YouTube on the web does currently have picture-in-picture support, but given the past, it's unclear if it's here to stay.