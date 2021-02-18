Apple Maps Cycling Directions Expand to Portland and San Diego
Apple in iOS 14 added cycling directions to Apple Maps, providing specific directions for bike riders with bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly routes that highlight steep inclines, stairs, and other obstacles.
Cycling directions have been limited to a handful of locations since launch, but as of this week, Apple appears to have expanded availability to San Diego, California and Portland, Oregon.
iPhone users in these areas began receiving notifications about cycling directions yesterday. Apple also sent out notifications in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, London and Los Angeles, where the cycling directions were already available. The notifications may suggest an expansion of cycling direction availability in these locations.
Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but Portland and San Diego have yet to be added. Cycling directions are officially available in China, London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Top Rated Comments
Exactly the sort of comment I'd expect from a driver that drives so badly they 1) don't care about anyone else (ie. cyclists or features related to anything other than dRiViNg) and, 2) need to worry about where the police are. Pro tip: don't speed.
I think the more newsworthy update to Maps is real time reporting of accidents, hazards, and police. If it works as well as Waze, this is a great update.
Hazards that affect traffic flow are already nicely presented and are up to date.
Triggered much? Wow… lol. What does my attitude towards Waze like features coming to Maps have to do with my driving or cyclist? And I’m good with the pro tips!
