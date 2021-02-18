Apple Maps Cycling Directions Expand to Portland and San Diego

Apple in iOS 14 added cycling directions to Apple Maps, providing specific directions for bike riders with bike lanes, bike paths, and bike-friendly routes that highlight steep inclines, stairs, and other obstacles.



Cycling directions have been limited to a handful of locations since launch, but as of this week, Apple appears to have expanded availability to San Diego, California and Portland, Oregon.



iPhone users in these areas began receiving notifications about cycling directions yesterday. Apple also sent out notifications in the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, London and Los Angeles, where the cycling directions were already available. The notifications may suggest an expansion of cycling direction availability in these locations.

Apple maintains a list of all of the areas where cycling directions are available on its website, but Portland and San Diego have yet to be added. Cycling directions are officially available in China, London, New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.