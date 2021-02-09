Skip to Content

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco Gain New Collaborative Features

Adobe today updated its Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco Creative Cloud apps to introduce a new "Invite to Edit" feature that allows for asynchronous editing between collaborators on all devices including desktop, iPad, and iPhone.


Multiple collaborators are able to edit a single shared cloud document one at a time after saving .PSD or .AI files as cloud documents. Shared cloud documents can be accessed on assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app.

There's also a new Preset Sync feature for Photoshop that is designed to let users sync brushes, swatches, gradients, patterns, styles, and shapes on Mac and Windows, with synced brushes coming soon to the ‌iPad‌ version of the app. There's also a new Rotate Canvas option available in Illustrator for ‌iPad‌.

Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and Fresco can be downloaded from Adobe's website, and pricing on the software starts at $9.99 for Photoshop alone and $20.99 for Illustrator. The full Adobe Creative Suite is priced starting at $52.99.

