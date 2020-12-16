Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Platform Now Available on iPhone and iPad Through Safari

Google's Stadia cloud gaming service is now available on iOS through a dedicated web app, which means that it is playable on the iPhone and the iPad for the first time. For those unfamiliar with Stadia, it is a gaming platform that lets you play your favorite video games on any device.



Google was not able to bring Stadia to iOS through a dedicated app because of Apple's restrictions on cloud gaming services, so Google had to find a workaround.

The new progressive web version of Google Stadia is able to be run through the Safari web browser, and it is available in a public beta capacity. Those who want to try it out can visit Stadia.com. It supports all kinds of popular games, like NBA 2K21, DOOM Eternal, Red Dead Redemption 2, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more.

Google says that the Safari gameplay experience is still in development, and additional features and performance improvements will be added going forward as it gathers user experience data. The Stadia experience on iOS is similar to Stadia on Android, and the web app supports playing and purchasing games.

Stadia can be added to the Home screen and launched like a traditional app by visiting the website, tapping on the share button, and choosing the "Add to Home Screen" option.



Google first launched Stadia a year ago in November 2019, allowing subscribers to play cloud-based games on compatible laptops, PCs, Macs, phones, and tablets. Stadia requires an internet connection of 10Mb/s or more, and while it's free to use, games must be purchased. Google also offers Stadia Pro for $10 per month with access to some free games and higher resolution streaming rates.