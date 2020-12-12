Guides

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

by

The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name.

Top Stories 39 Feature

We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we heard a bit more about Apple's ambitions for future Mac chips based on Apple silicon. Check out the details on those stories and more below!

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Last week, MacRumors obtained an AppleCare memo that hinted at a potential hardware announcement on December 8, and Apple delivered by introducing new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max.

AirPods Max new feature
Key features of the AirPods Max include high-fidelity audio powered by an Apple-designed H1 chip in each ear cup, spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and adaptive EQ. Design wise, the headphones have magnetically-attachable memory foam ear cushions, stainless steel telescoping arms, and a headband with a "breathable knit mesh" that distributes weight to reduce on-head pressure, according to Apple.

Similar to the Apple Watch, AirPods Max feature a Digital Crown on one ear cup for precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri voice control. There's also a noise control button for switching between active noise cancellation and transparency mode, which lets some outside sound in so you can interact naturally with your surroundings.

AirPods Max feature up to 20 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and spatial audio enabled, and they come with a carrying case called the "Smart Case" that puts the headphones in an ultra-low power state that helps to preserve battery charge when not in use.

Priced at $549, the AirPods Max are significantly more expensive than some other popular over-ear headphones, including Sony's WH-1000XM4, which are currently priced as low as $278. AirPods Max can be ordered now, with availability starting December 15, but the headphones are already backordered until March on Apple.com. There are five color options, including silver, space gray, green, sky blue, and pink.

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Following the introduction of AirPods Max, Apple has provided select media outlets and YouTube channels with the headphones, and the first hands-on impressions and unboxing videos are now out.

airpods max hands on
While more time is needed for in-depth reviews and comparisons, The Verge's Nilay Patel said AirPods Max sound "more than good enough to compete with other high-end headphones." Likewise, CNET's David Carnoy believes AirPods Max "raise the noise-canceling bar," edging out both Sony's WH-1000XM4 and Bose's Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in his testing.

AirPods Max come with a magnetic carrying case called the "Smart Case," which puts the headphones in an ultra-low power state to preserve battery charge when not in use, according to Apple. The case has already become the butt of a joke on social media, and many of the first impressions articles shared so far agreed that the case looks rather peculiar.

More detailed reviews of the AirPods Max will be available following their launch on December 15, so stay tuned for more coverage.

Apple Fitness+ to Launch December 14

In addition to introducing AirPods Max, Apple also announced this week that its new Apple Fitness+ workout service launches Monday, December 14 in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and the United Kingdom.

Apple Fitness Plus Feature
Apple Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos related to strength, yoga, dance, running, walking, cycling, rowing, and more, with new content delivered each week from a team of trainers hired by Apple. Fitness+ integrates personal metrics such as heart rate from the Apple Watch to motivate users, animating them on the screen during key moments in the workout.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later. The workout videos can be watched on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV.

Priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, Fitness+ will automatically appear as a new tab in the Fitness app on iPhone, while iPad users will be able to download the Fitness app from the App Store. On the Apple TV, the Fitness app will automatically appear once users upgrade to tvOS 14.3.

Next-Generation Apple Silicon Chips for Macs Could Include 16- and 32-Core Options

Last month, Apple released its first Macs with its custom-designed M1 chip, including a new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini.

applesilicon
Apple promised that its transition away from Intel processors will take about two years to be completed, and a new report this week outlined what we could expect from future Apple Silicon Macs.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Ian King, Apple is working on several successors to the M1 chip for new MacBook Pro and iMac models next year, including designs with as many as 16 power cores and four efficiency cores. And for a future Mac Pro planned for launch by 2022, Apple is said to be testing a chip design with as many as 32 high-performance cores.

Apple is also said to be working on ambitious graphics chips that will feature between 16 and 128 cores depending on the Mac model. These chips could be introduced in late 2021 or potentially 2022.

Useful macOS Big Sur Features You Might Not Know

macOS Big Sur has been out for about a month now, but macOS releases never get quite as much attention as iOS releases, so there may still be some features that you're not aware of. In our latest YouTube video, we rounded up some useful but lesser known ‌macOS Big Sur‌ tips that are worth checking out on the Mac.

Big Sur 8 Useful Features Feature 1
One example is drag-and-drop menu bar icons. If you open up the Control Center on macOS Big Sur, you can click and drag on any of the options to add it to the menu bar. So if you want Do Not Disturb to have a one-click menu bar toggle, just drag it to the menu bar from Control Center. This works for music playback controls, AirDrop, Do Not Disturb, and more.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...

iPhone12 Steven Jobs2

Caviar Launches $6,000+ Custom iPhone 12 Pro With Fragment of Steve Jobs' Original Turtleneck Embedded in Apple Logo

Thursday December 10, 2020 3:46 am PST by
Caviar, a site known for creating extravagant, expensive replacement casings for Apple's iPhone models, today announced the launch of its latest custom creation, an iPhone 12 Pro customized in the style of an iPhone 4. The "iPhone 12 Pro Jobs 4" collection is dedicated to Steve Jobs and the 10th anniversary of the iPhone 4 – the last model to be personally presented by Jobs – and...

apple watch series 6 blood oxygen monitoring 1

Tim Cook Teases the Future of Apple Watch: 'Think About the Amount of Sensors in Your Car'

Wednesday December 9, 2020 7:08 am PST by
Following the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Fitness+, Apple CEO Tim Cook participated in a podcast interview with Outside magazine's Michael Roberts to discuss topics like health, fitness, and the environment. Asked about the future of the Apple Watch, Cook said Apple is still "in the early innings" with the device, noting that the company is testing "mind blowing"...

apple watch ecg

New Apple Watch ECG Algorithm Version Included in iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2

Wednesday December 9, 2020 3:49 am PST by
Apple has designed a new algorithm that Apple Watch uses to measure electrocardiogram (ECG) waves, according to developer documentation for the iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2 betas. In the official documentation, a new "version 2 algorithm" declaration has been added. No other information is included. The ECG feature includes irregular heart rhythm detection, which intermittently measures the...

airpods max hands on

AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

Thursday December 10, 2020 6:27 am PST by
Earlier this week, Apple introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and first impressions and unboxing videos have now surfaced from various media outlets and YouTube channels. Priced at $549, the AirPods Max launch December 15. A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep...

airpods max b

Apple Announces AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones With Noise Cancellation, Priced at $549

Tuesday December 8, 2020 5:33 am PST by
Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, with key features including high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Priced at $549, the headphones can be ordered starting today on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app, with availability beginning December 15. AirPods Max come in five colors, including space gray, silver, sky...

facebook instagram whatsapp

Outages Reported Across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger

Thursday December 10, 2020 4:04 am PST by
Facebook services including Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Facebook itself are all currently suffering outages, based on user reports posted to social media. The majority of issues appear to be focused in European countries, but problems have also been reported in other countries, too, suggesting even more widespread outages. Users of the Facebook-owned apps report issues connecting ...

airpods max internals 1

AirPods Max Don't Contain U1 Chip for Ultra Wideband

Tuesday December 8, 2020 3:23 pm PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones are not equipped with a U1 chip for Ultra Wideband, according to Apple's tech specs, and confirmed by MacRumors. (This chip is not to be confused with the H1 audio chip in each of the AirPod Max's ear cups.) First introduced in iPhone 11 models last year, the U1 chip enables improved spatial awareness. The distance between two devices that support Ultra...

apple airpods max listening experience

AirPods Max Development Took 4 Years, According to Former Apple Engineer

Wednesday December 9, 2020 5:10 am PST by
Apple began working on its recently unveiled AirPods Max headphones over four years ago, according to tweets by a former Apple engineer. Rumors that Apple was developing high-end over-ear headphones began way back in early 2018, when the first mention of own-brand headphones appeared courtesy of Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, the timeline of their development apparently extended...

AirPods mix and max hero

Here Are All 25 AirPods Max Color Combinations You Can Make With Swappable Ear Cushions

Tuesday December 8, 2020 10:37 am PST by
Apple's new AirPods Max headphones feature magnetically attachable ear cushions, and replacement ear cushion sets will soon be available for $69 on Apple's online store, providing customers with the opportunity to mix and match colors. MacRumors graphics designer Ryan Barrieau has mocked up all 25 possible combinations, providing a helpful look at the various options. While many of the...
