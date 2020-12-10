AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'
First impressions and unboxing videos of Apple's new AirPods Max have surfaced ahead of the headphones launching on December 15.
While more time is needed for in-depth reviews, The Verge's Nilay Patel found that the AirPods Max sound "more than good enough to compete with other high-end headphones." Many other media outlets and YouTubers agreed with this sentiment, with CNET's David Carnoy noting that the AirPods Max "raise the noise-canceling bar."
Keep refreshing this article for more videos and details.
Top Rated Comments
That's a no, HUGE no for me.