AirPods Max Unboxing Videos: 'More Than Good Enough to Compete With Other High-End Headphones'

First impressions and unboxing videos of Apple's new AirPods Max have surfaced ahead of the headphones launching on December 15.

A first real-life look at AirPods Max via CNET

While more time is needed for in-depth reviews, The Verge 's Nilay Patel found that the AirPods Max sound "more than good enough to compete with other high-end headphones." Many other media outlets and YouTubers agreed with this sentiment, with CNET 's David Carnoy noting that the AirPods Max "raise the noise-canceling bar."

Keep refreshing this article for more videos and details.