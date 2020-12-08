AirPods Max Delivery Estimates Already Slipping Into 2021, Sky Blue Color Now Shipping in 12-14 Weeks

Apple today introduced new wireless over-ear headphones called AirPods Max, and delivery estimates are already slipping into 2021 on Apple.com for many color options, with especially delayed shipping for the sky blue version.



While the AirPods Max remain available for December delivery in space gray and silver, the green and pink colors are now estimated for delivery in January, and the sky blue color is estimated for delivery in a quite lengthy 12-14 weeks. The estimates could change at any time, but as of now, that means the sky blue AirPods Max are backordered until March.

AirPods Max feature a meshed headband with a stainless steel frame that connects to memory foam ear cups. Apple says the headband is designed to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure. Like the Apple Watch, the AirPods Max have a Digital Crown for volume control, audio playback, answering or ending phone calls, and activating Siri. There is also a noise control button for switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode.

AirPods Max feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver that is said to provide "rich, deep bass, accurate mid-ranges, and crisp, clean high-frequency extension." Each ear cup is equipped with Apple's H1 chip for "computational audio" to deliver the "highest quality listening experience possible," according to Apple.

AirPods Max feature up to 20 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio enabled, and a five-minute charge delivers 1.5 hours of listening time.

For more details about AirPods Max, read our announcement coverage. For those who have already ordered, there is a running forum thread to discuss your AirPods Max pre-orders.