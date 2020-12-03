AppleCare Memo Hints at Potential Hardware Announcement Next Tuesday

Following a busy fall season in which it hosted three events in as many months, Apple may have one more product announcement in store this year.



In an internal memo this week, obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source, Apple informed service providers that it has AppleCare-related changes planned for Tuesday, December 8 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Specifically, Apple has advised technicians to prepare for new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and new/updated product pricing, according to the memo.

Apple has issued nearly identical memos ahead of several previous product announcements. Shortly after announcing its iPhone 12 event this year, for example, Apple advised technicians to prepare for the same AppleCare-related changes, including new product SKUs, new/updated product descriptions, and price changes, on October 13 at approximately 10 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when the event began.

While it is unlikely that Apple will be hosting another event this year, 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time has been a common time for Apple to issue press releases introducing new products, such as a new 13-inch MacBook Pro in May 2020, the 16-inch MacBook Pro in November 2019, and second-generation AirPods in March 2019.

Last month, cryptic-yet-reliable Twitter user "L0vetodream" tweeted that there will be a "Christmas surprise from Apple," but it remains unclear which product(s) might be announced next Tuesday, if any. There have been countless rumors about Apple's item tracking AirTags, AirPods-branded over-ear headphones, and a new Apple TV with a gaming controller, but it is unclear if any of these products are ready to launch in 2020.

Given that AppleCare changes are expected, it is likely that any product(s) announced next Tuesday would have AppleCare+ coverage available, so we could be looking at new hardware. However, in the interest of tempering expectations, it is possible that the announcement could be for a minor accessory, or that no announcement transpires at all.

All in all, we'll be keeping our eyes on the Apple Newsroom for a potential announcement next Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time.