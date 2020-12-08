Apple Fitness+ to Launch Monday, December 14

Apple has today announced that its fitness subcription service, Apple Fitness+, is set to launch on Monday, December 14.

Apple Fitness+ syncs information from your Apple Watch with the workout video on an ‌Apple TV‌, ‌iPad‌, or iPhone. This allows users to see their heart rate, calories burned, and activity rings as they follow the moves from the instructors on screen.

Fitness+ includes workouts for yoga, cycling, dance, strength, core, HIIT, rowing, and more. Apple noted that many of the workouts do not need any equipment, and at most just require a set of dumbbells.

The service will be refreshed with new workouts every week. Users will also be able to choose custom music while exercising, with options that sync with Apple Music.

Fitness+ will be located in the Fitness app on iOS, and there will be a new app for the ‌‌Apple TV‌‌. The service costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Apple is offering three free months of Apple Fitness+ with new Apple Watch purchases. It is also part of the Apple One Premier bundle for $29.99.

Apple Fitness+ will launch in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand on Monday, December 14.