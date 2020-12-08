AirPods Max Ear Cushions Attach Magnetically, Replacement Cushions 'Coming Soon' for $69

The ear cushions for AirPods Max attach magnetically and replacement cushions are available on the Apple Store in a variety of colors.

A pair of replacement cushions retails for $69. Apple revealed a first look at the magnetically-attachable ear cushions in its introduction video shared earlier today:

While Apple has not advertised the ability to interchange ear cushions as a customization feature, it seems that users will be able to choose whatever color they like for the replacement cushions.

The replacement ear cushions are available in Silver, Black, Green, Sky Blue, and Red. Curiously, the ear cushions for the Pink ‌AirPods Max‌ are marked as Red cushions, while all of the other cushions match the colors of the ‌AirPods Max‌ exactly.

The item is currently unavailable on the Apple Store, but will likely be released soon.