Apple CEO Tim Cook to Speak at United Nations Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to speak at the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday, December 12, reports Reuters.



Co-hosted by the United Nations, the UK, and France, the summit is being held on the fifth anniversary of the international Paris climate agreement and ahead of U.N. talks next year in Glasgow, Scotland. From the Climate Summit website:

Leaders across government, business and civil society will gather for this online summit as the world deals with coronavirus. But the science is as urgent as ever and tells us that we need to limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5C degrees. We know climate change will not wait. Action must be taken now, together, for our planet, so we can build back better. The Summit will provide a meaningful platform for civil society, young people and Indigenous Peoples representatives, many of whom disproportionately experience the impacts of climate change. Climate change must also be tackled by entire systems and we therefore also want to provide a platform for businesses, cities and other non-state actors who are rallying together and collaborating to support governments and accelerate the systemic change required to reduce emissions and build resilience.

Cook will likely speak about Apple's environmental efforts. The Cupertino company recently pledged to make all of its products carbon neutral by 2030.

Apple's stores, offices, and data centers worldwide are already powered by 100% renewable electricity, and its operations, from commute to business travel, are carbon neutral. The company is aiming to transition its supply chain to 100 percent renewable energy as well to reach its carbon neutral goal by 2030.